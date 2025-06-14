President Bola Tinubu's strategy to hold on to power in Rivers state lies within the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike

The embattled governor has reportedly held a closed-door meeting with the president, both in London and in Lagos

However, his call for peace has reportedly been criticised by Wike, who is a minister under Tinubu's government

President Bola Tinubu's chances of holding on to power ahead of the 2027 presidential election in Rivers were between suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Fubara, desperate for true reconciliation and lasting peace amid the stiff opposition he was experiencing from his estranged political godfather, Wike, made a surprise trip to the United Kingdom via Germany and met with President Tinubu in London and recently in Lagos.

How long Fubara spent with Tinubu in London

The closed-door meeting was said to have lasted for over three hours. It was all about restoring peace in Rivers, his possible return, as well as the general return of the suspended democratic institutions in the state.

It was also learnt that the London meeting offered President Tinubu the first-hand opportunity to observe the situation of the embattled governor at close range.

Report has it that the meeting made Fubara's peace appeal more credible, especially when he warned his supporters against abusing Tinubu and urged them to thank him for his immediate intervention in the Rivers crisis.

Fubara also urged his supporters against abusing the FCT Minister, stating that such would jeopardise the ongoing peace process.

Rivers: Options before Tinubu ahead of 2027

According to Vanguard, a reliable source disclosed that Tinubu is being confronted with a two-pronged strategy to strengthen his hold in Rivers, a representation of “there is no peace without a price”, which is being applied in politics.

First, should Fubara remain as governor, Tinubu has the chance of working with him for his second-term ambition in the 2027 presidential election. However, if this is done, Tinubu would have a fallout with Wike.

In a recent media chat, the minister declared that he would lead Tinubu's 2027 presidential campaign in Rivers personally. However, the hypothesis is preemptive in the eyes of many Nigerians.

Fubara may join the APC, source

A source privy to Fubara's meeting with Tinubu disclosed that another alternative before the suspended Rivers governor is for him to switch from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the president's party

Speaking on the development in an interview with Legit.ng, Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, explained that the president should pitch his tent with Wike rather than Fubara, considering the fact that the FCT minister still appeared more influential in the state. He said:

"While the tenet of democracy must be restored in the state as soon as possible, I think it is better for the president to pitch his tent with Wike rather than Fubara as much as the 2027 presidential election is concerned."

Tinubu urges Wike to focus on his mandate

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu urged Wike to remain solely focused on his ministerial duties.

The Nigerian leader stated this during the inauguration of the newly renovated international conference centre - the ICC.

At the same launch event, President Tinubu also declared that the ICC would no longer be available for citizens for free.

