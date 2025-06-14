Two US lawmakers who were democrats have been reportedly gunned down by a suspected gunman in Minnesota

The US Minnesota state governor, Tim Walz, in his reaction to the incident, said that it was a politically motivated attack

President Donald Trump and the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi decried the incident and described it as horrific violence

Two Democratic State lawmakers have been reportedly shot in Minnesota in the early hours of Saturday, June 14, by a suspected gunman. The assailant killed one of the lawmakers, Melissa Hortman, and her husband.

The US Minnesota state governor, Tim Walz, in his reaction to the incident, said that it was a politically motivated attack. The incident happened at a time of strong political division in the US when thousands were on the streets protesting against the policies of Republican President Donald Trump.

Suspects who killed US lawmaker identified

According to CNN, the prime suspect in the assassination and attempted assassination of two Minnesota lawmakers was identified as Vance Boelter, as disclosed by two enforcement officials.

The report indicated that Boelter was 57 years old and worked with Praetorian Guard Security, a security company, as said by a law enforcement official. The company's website indicated that Boelter was the director of security patrol and was trained by people in the US military.

President Trump and the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi decried the incident and described it as “horrific violence”. They vowed that the perpetrator would be prosecuted with the full blown of the law.

At a press conference on Saturday, Governor Tim Walz stated that the state's representative, Hortman, who was a former speaker and her husband, Mark, were killed at their home around Minneapolis.

US senator, wife shot by gunman

Governor Walz further added that the state's senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, were also shot by the assailant and sustained injuries, adding that his voice was breaking with emotion. He also expressed optimism that they would recover from the injuries.

Walz's statement reads in part:

“This was an act of targeted political violence. Peaceful discourse is the foundation of our democracy. We don’t settle our differences with violence or at gunpoint.”

The superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Drew Evans, disclosed that the senator and her husband were first shot, and according to the police investigation, it was about 90 minutes later that Hortman and her husband were shot.

The report indicated that the gunman escaped during a gunfight with security operatives around Hortman’s residence.

