BBNaija star Phyna has called out Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal DMW, over his ex-wife, Sheila

Just recently, Phyna and Sheila vacationed together in Mauritius and Isreal DMW was not pleased with it

Phyna took to social media to expose the WhatsApp chat she had with Isreal DMW about his ex-wife

BBNaija star Otabor Josephina aka Phyna has heavily blasted Davido’s aide, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare, on social media.

Nigerians were notified about the drama between Phyna and Isreal DMW when the former BBNaija winner took to her official X page to rain insults on Davido’s logistics manager.

Phyna called Isreal a useless man and an animal before promising to update Nigerians about what really happened between them. See the tweets below:

Prior to this, Phyna had made social media headlines after she went on vacation to Mauritius with Isreal DMW’s ex-wife, Sheila Courage. Recall that the couple’s separation was a very messy one with Isreal raining insults on his young ex-wife and her family on social media.

Phyna exposes chats with Isreal DMW

Later on, Phyna took to her X page to update Nigerians about the drama between her and Isreal DMW.

Phyna posted a screenshot of her chat with Isreal DMW. Davido’s aide had sent Phyna a WhatsApp message where he called her a bstard and also sent a screenshot showing that he had blocked her on Instagram. See the post below:

However, before then, Isreal had a very lengthy conversation with Phyna where he complained about her befriending his ex-wife, Sheila. Isreal admitted that he had also warned Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe and BBNaija star Liquorose to stay away from his ex-wife.

Also in the chat, Isreal spoke about how he had spent over N30 million on their wedding only for Sheila to leave him after six months, a marriage he claimed not to have physical violence. Davido’s aide also spoke of how Sheila was a nobody and an ‘untouched woman’ when he first married her, only for her to become a ‘call girl’ in Abuja.

In the chat with Phyna, Isreal vowed that no man would be able to sleep with his ex-wife or marry her. The BBNaija star however made it known to him that he seemed to be the problem going by the things he accused Sheila of, instead of moving on.

See screenshots of their chat below:

Reactions as Phyna blasts Isreal DMW

Phyna’s drama with Isreal DMW over her friendship with his ex-wife, Sheila Courage, became a trending topic on social media with several netizens dropping their hot takes. Some of them noted that Isreal was still hurt that Sheila left him:

Shantelbaby_ said:

“He’s still hurt😂.”

Lanorahh_ said:

“But Israel didn’t do anything bad here abi na me? He was just sharing his pain.”

Lar_yomi wrote:

“This isn’t funny ,for him to pile up this kinda message shows he is still hurt.”

Kennedybigdreams_ said:

“Since last year matters? Abeg.”

Rhodaofficial_ said:

“Unlike what u see on SM,b4 a woman leaves a man's house she must have complained and tried and tried to make it work. Leaving na last last decision. Juju move on.”

Gwenshuga1 said:

“Pained man, so people shouldn’t be her friend because of divorce?”

Effedeborah said:

“Isreal please move on already nau, stop behaving like a spiritual husband.”

_lov_issabella said:

“if the girl is doing olosho like he claims ,with the connection israel has with david ,dem go don cast her ,men go don cast her sef.”

Njaevic said:

“Another day in the life of an obsessed EX😂😂😂😂umu.”

Its.viviann__ said:

“We’re still waiting for the full gist phyna 😂 bcos this can’t be the reasons why you call him names. Drop full gist before 2pm. 🤣🤣😂”

_daralom wrote:

“I just feel Isreal really love this girl.”

De__lightt said:

“So he wants her to be isolated, no friends😂😂 just dey monitor baby anyhow😂 God pass you isreal.”

Honeydrop_t said:

“So because you both are divorced, everyone has to dislike her and run away from her? This one strong o😂.”

Sheila breaks silence on Davido, Israel DMW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sheila addressed rumours that she was trying to ruin her ex-lover's friendship with Davido.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, Sheila said she never criticised Israel’s relationship with Davido.

According to her, she only made suggestions to him as a wife. She explained that she was behind the scenes most of the time, taking their photos and making videos of them.

