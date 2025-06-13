Tompolo has officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 election, praising his leadership and economic reforms aimed at reviving Nigeria’s economy

Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, the chairman of Tantita Security Services, has officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Tompolo expressed his unwavering support for Tinubu, describing him as the only visionary leader capable of reviving Nigeria’s ailing economy.

Tompolo Finally Declares Who He Will Support in 2027

The endorsement was made during an event organised by the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement to mark Nigeria's Democracy Day on June 12.

Tompolo lauds Tinubu's leadership and economic reforms

Tompolo praised President Tinubu's leadership and the significant reforms his administration has undertaken since taking office.

"We believe President Bola Tinubu is the only leader with the vision and grit to steer Nigeria to prosperity," Tompolo declared.

He highlighted the president’s decisive actions in steering the country away from economic turmoil.

He emphasised that Tinubu’s administration had shown empathy towards the struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

"He is not aloof to the pain of ordinary Nigerians. His administration is already implementing solutions for economic recovery," Tompolo added.

The former Niger Delta militant leader also noted the improvement in fiscal and monetary policy, particularly the better management of the exchange rate.

Tompolo promises to mobilise 10 million votes for Tinubu's re-election

Tompolo further committed to supporting Tinubu's re-election bid, pledging to mobilise 10 million votes through the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement.

"We will take this movement to local governments, wards, units, and states, and we will organise it organically," he said.

He emphasised that the movement’s mission was to ensure that Tinubu's transformative vision reached every corner of Nigeria.

The PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, according to Tompolo, is designed to build a robust support network for President Tinubu’s leadership, connecting his vision to grassroots communities across the nation.

Tompolo assured that "your voice will count" in the upcoming election.

Support from the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement

Sunday Adekanbi, the Protem National Coordinator of the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement, echoed Tompolo’s sentiments, praising the economic strides made under Tinubu’s leadership.

"In just two years, President Tinubu has redefined leadership with bold reforms," Adekanbi stated, highlighting the increase in Nigeria’s oil production, which now stands at 1.61 million barrels per day.

He also pointed to initiatives like the Naira-for-Crude policy and the expansion of the Compressed Natural Gas programme as contributing factors to Nigeria’s renewed optimism in the energy sector.

Looking ahead, Adekanbi expressed confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector growth, predicting that the country would reach two million barrels per day by the end of 2025 and five million by 2027.

"At the current pace, we are confident Nigeria will hit two million barrels per day by the end of 2025 and reach five million by 2027," he said.

