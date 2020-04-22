Molly Qerim's bio: age, height, ethnicity, husband, salary, net worth

Molly Qerim is a remarkable moderator sports journalist from the United States of America. She is famous for hosting the First Take show, which is an ESPN production. The experienced sports anchor has also been a co-host of several shows for CBS Sports Network.

Molly Qerim is a remarkable moderator sports journalist. Photo: @mollyqerim

Source: UGC

The journalist earned the permanent role of hosting the First Take show in 2015. Her hard work has made her a proud winner of an Emmy Award due to her significant contribution to the entertainment industry.

Molly Qerim profile summary

Birth name: Molly Ann Qerim

Molly Ann Qerim Date of birth: March 31, 1984

March 31, 1984 Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut, USA

New Haven, Connecticut, USA Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Molly Qerim's age: 37 years

Marital status: Married

Married Nationality: American

American Profession: Sports journalist

Molly Qerim measurements:

Weight: 63 kgs

63 kgs Molly Qerim height: 5 feet 6 inches

5 feet 6 inches Hair color: Black

Black Eye color: Dark brown

Dark brown Shoe size: 7 US

7 US Dress size: 8 US

8 US Bust size: 37 inches

37 inches Waist size: 27 inches

27 inches Hip size: 38 inches

38 inches Bra size: 37

37 Instagram : @mollyqerim

: @mollyqerim Twitter: @mollyqerim

Facebook : @MollyQerim

: @MollyQerim Phone number: +1 646-585-3540

+1 646-585-3540 Email : david.koonin@caa.com

: david.koonin@caa.com Website: mollyqerimrose.com

Early life and educational background

The journalist was born on 31st March, 1984. Where is Molly Qerim originally from? She is from New Haven, Connecticut. She has an elder sister.

After high school, she joined the University of Connecticut to pursue a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Communications.

She later enrolled at the Quinnipiac University located in Hamden to pursue a Master's degree in Broadcast Journalism.

How old is Molly Qerim?

Her birth date is on March 31, 1984. As of 2021, Molly Qerim's age is 37 years.

How tall is Molly Qerim?

The journalist is 5 feet 6 inches.

How did Molly Qerim's career start?

The celebrated newscaster began her career by securing a job in CBS Sports Network. She spent 4 years contributing to ESPN digital and mobile platforms. The journalist earned an Emmy in 2008 for her work on Fantasy Football Now.

Molly Qerim Rose is the Emmy Award Winner. Photo: @mollyqerim

Source: UGC

Apart from sports programs, she has anchored other shows such as Bracket Breakdown, Full Court Press, and SEC Tonight, among many others. She has a lot of experience with celebrity red carpets.

As a result of her eloquence and fluency in English, she is regarded as one of the best female sports anchors in America.

Qerim Rose has a breadth of experience with celebrity red carpets. Photo: @mollyqerim

Source: UGC

Why did Molly Qerim have surgical operations?

The answer is her endometriosis. In 2011, the celebrated sports anchor was diagnosed with endometriosis, a chronic disease. The disease has since spread to her liver and intestines.

Molly Qerim's disease seems to be a great health problem for her. She was diagnosed with the disease when she was 26 years old.

Who is Molly Qerim's husband?

Since 2016, the host has been in a relationship with Jalen Rose, a retired NBA basketball player from America.

Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose tied the knot in July 2018. Unfortunately, after Molly Qerim Jalen Rose wedding, there were false speculations that Molly was cheating on her husband.

After Jalen quit playing basketball, he was employed in the same company with his wife. As of 2021, the couple is working for ESPN.

Molly Qerim and Jalen Rose. Photo: @mollyqerim

Source: UGC

Is Molly Qerim pregnant?

As of 2021, the sports anchor is not pregnant. Nevertheless, the Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim's family still looks complete as it is.

How much is Molly Qerim's net worth?

Her devotion and hard work in the entertainment industry have enabled her to earn a net worth of around 4 million dollars.

How much does Molly Qerim make?

According to Tiebreaker, Molly Qerim's salary is estimated to be 500 thousand dollars annually.

Facts about Molly Qerim

Molly Qerim ethnicity is mixed- half Albanian and half Italian.

In 2016, the celebrity was ranked among The 20 S*xiest Female Sportscasters by therichest.com

by therichest.com The talented journalist is the owner of a BMW worth 51,000 dollars and a Range Rover worth 57,000 dollars.

She is a great supporter of sporting activities at the University of Connecticut.

Due to her looks, the celebrity was once mentioned by rapper Eminem in one of his songs.

Molly is a philanthropist and ambassador for Boys and Girls Club of America, the Innocence Project and is an advocate for endometriosis awareness.

In 2020, she was inducted into Quinnipiac University's inaugural Hall of Fame class.

Social media

The beauty is active on most social media platforms. She has over 112,000 likes on Facebook and her username is Molly Qerim Rose. She uses the same username on Twitter and is fortunate to have 225,000 followers on the platform.

Moreover, she is also active on Instagram. The First Take host has over 423,000 followers on IG.

Molly Qerim is a celebrated sports anchor, moderator, and an Emmy award-winning journalist. Despite having a serious health condition, she is still energetic for the First Take show. The talented journalist's life is worth emulating and a good inspiration to many upcoming journalists.

READ ALSO: Stephen A Smith bio: age, height, net worth, salary, is he married?

Legit.ng also published an article on Stephen A Smith who is famously known for being the commentator of ESPN’s First Take talk show. He is also an actor, radio host and sports journalist who has worked with different media organizations in his career. Read more about the host from the article.

Source: Legit.ng News