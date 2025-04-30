A lady who used to work at a bank in Abuja has opened up about how she got into the banking sector and her exit after three years

In 2016 when she was first employed by the bank, the lady said she was so excited that she did thanksgiving in a church to celebrate it

She made public how much the bank paid her every month and mentioned the name of the financial institution that employed her

A former banker, identified on TikTok as @unofficialblackbarbeedit, who quit her job after three years to start a spa in Abuja, has recounted her time in the banking sector.

The ex-banker, who now owns two spas in Abuja, recounted how she got her first bank job in 2016.

A lady says she quit her bank job to venture into spa business. Photo Credit: @unofficialblackbarbeedit

Source: TikTok

How much bank paid lady

The lady said her salary was N59,500, and the bank that employed her then was Diamond Bank, which now ceases to exist after it was acquired by Access Bank in December 2018 and completed its merger with Access Bank on April 1, 2019.

She attached pictures taken inside the bank as she told her story. She noted that she celebrated her bank employment in the church.

"When I was first employed 2016 and my salary was N59,500.

"I even do thanksgiving for church.

"Diamond bank u do me ooh," she wrote in her TikTok post.

Ex-banker recounts problems she faced

The spa owner recounted how she was made to pay back N17,000 from her salary after she erroneously sent the money to a wrong account.

"When I was given computer to start working. Omo, I sent N17000 to a wrong account, my first goofing.

"Of course, I paid from my N59,500."

Narrating further, she wrote:

"They told me I was transferred from Gwawalada and to resume in Area11 the next day and I left my 8 months rent in Gwagwalada Abj.

"People saw me then wearing jacket upandan thought I have money.

"No vex but na dress code.

"Bank teller and money are parallel lines."

A lady says she left her bank job after three years and now owns two spas in Abuja. Photo Credit: @unofficialblackbarbeedit

Source: TikTok

Ex-banker recounts borrowing to make ends meet

The former banker said she always borrowed money to sustain herself as her salary was barely enough.

Eventually, she quit her bank job in 2019 and started a spa in 2020. She noted that working in the bank only gave her financial exposure, but she could not save any money. She wrote:

"My ctss sent me to lion building because I passed my integrity test and I insulted her and I started paying transportation of 1k each from my N59,500.

"I started borrowing before month end so I can pay when salary come and borrow again.

"Now am spa owner with two branches in Abuja, tho working in the bank gave me financial exposure but I couldn't save anything.

"I quietly quit 2019. Started spa 2020."

View her post below:

Netizen's reaction to ex-banker's post

HabibatIdris381 said:

"My situation now. God help me oooooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who resigned from her bank job to become a barber had given netizens a progress report.

Lady quits bank job after 2 weeks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had stated that she dumped her bank job after just two weeks.

While failing to disclose the name of the bank, the lady shared her work schedule. According to her, she was a marketer and contract staff, adding that her employers were inconsiderate. She works 9am to 6pm daily and also works two Saturdays a month.

In the comment section of her post, she said she left the job to focus on growing her TikTok community and tending to her jewellery business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng