A mother who lives in the United States of America decided to bring her son to Nigeria, where he would be going to school

The boy was enrolled on a boarding school after he went through homeschooling while living in the United States

According to his mother, the boy seems happy and has since adjusted to life in the boarding school where he was enrolled

A mother who lives in the USA has brought her son to Nigeria to attend a boarding school.

According to the mother, she decided to do it because she, too, attended a boarding school, and it benefited her.

The boy is said to have adjusted to life in a Nigerian boarding school. Photo credit: TikTok/@themomtrotter.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, the mother, @themomtrotter, said she wants her son to experience the world from different perspectives.

She said her son has been homeschooling in the USA, but the decision was made for him to come to Nigeria and attend boarding school.

The boy was seen with his bag full-packed when he arrived at the school to start his studies.

He was not sad and seemed to have adjusted to life quickly in the school where he was enrolled.

His mother wrote on TikTok:

"After homeschooling my son his whole life and travelling to over 65 countries together, saying he’s now in boarding school in Nigeria definitely catches people off guard. But here’s the thing, I went to boarding school at 9 & so did my mom. If you grew up in Cameroon like I did, then you know it’s normal. By Form 1 / Year 7 (middle school in the U.S.), my friends and I were heading off to boarding school. That experience shaped me, and I wanted my A to have that too."

She said her son is very outgoing and knows how to adjust to new places, but he had complained that the classes were long in his new school.

The boy was brought from USA to attend a boarding school in Nigeria. Photo credit: TikTok/@themomtrotter.

Source: TikTok

Her words:

"He is very outgoing & adjusts to new places like it’s second nature, so boarding school hasn’t been a big change for him. He already has lots of friends, & it feels like he’s been there for years! I’m very shy, so I know I wouldn’t have adjusted like that. Lol. His only complaint that first week was how long he had to sit in class. Since we typically homeschool for about 3 hours a day, that was something he had to get used to."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother enrols her school in Nigerian boarding school

@winifred.amor said:

"To Nigeria is crazy…I dunno if I should laugh cos as someone who went to a boarding school in Nigeria I still suffer ptsd and i graduated 7 years ago."

@Etz ify said:

"We don't need explanations and long write up for us to know, mama knows the best for her kids."

@Thee Slimdoll said:

"He will be fine plus having a room to yourself in boarding school is already a sign that the school is at an international level."

Mother shares video of her child who started school in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng that a Nigerian woman shared a video showing people how her son has changed just one week after starting school in Canada.

The mother wanted people to know that her son's way of pronouncing words in English has changed significantly.

When the boy was asked to pronounce water, he pronounced it in a posh way, stunning his mother with the new accent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng