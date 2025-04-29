Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau state - No fewer than 37 cattle were reportedly shot dead at the Tashek community of Riyom local government area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred around 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 27, 2025, when a herder was grazing the cattle around the area.

Miyetti Allah says gunmen kill 37 cows on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

According to the Guardian, the state charter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, disclosed this on Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

Babayo said the attack was a deliberate move by the perpetrators to achieve a hidden goal.

The latest attack on grazing cattle occurred barely a week after a similar incident in the Tanjol community, also in Riyom LGA, where gunmen opened fire on herders, leaving two herders injured and five cattle killed.

The chairman, who described the attack as unprovoked, said the herder was injured during the shooting.

“Gunmen stormed the area and started shooting at grazing cattle, leading to the death of 37 cattle and injuring the herder. Immediately after the attack, I called on the sector commander of Operation Safe Haven in Riyom to inform him about the incident, who subsequently deployed troops to the scene to assess the situation.”

Babayo claimed that attacks on herdsmen and their cattle have been a daily routine.

The chairman also said he had informed heads of security agencies including the commander OPSH and GOC 3 division, commissioner of police, and State Director Security (SDS), about the incident.

He added that “they all acknowledged the report and asked to not take law into our hands as efforts are being done to arrest the perpetrators.”

However, the youth leader in the Riyom local government area, Song Bitrus, said he was not aware of the incident.

36 cows killed, 42 poisoned in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) said 36 cows were killed and 42 poisoned in the Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

The incident occurred after Governor Caleb Mutfwang banned night grazing following the recent killings in the state.

The chairman of MACBAN in Bassa LGA, Ya’u Idris, shared more details about the killings of cows/cattle.

Plateau community buries 51 killed in fresh attack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Zike community in Plateau state mourned the loss of 51 victims following a brutal attack, marking yet another tragic incident in the region.

Community leaders expressed their frustration over the recurring violence, calling for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to investigate the attack, vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

