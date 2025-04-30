The Toyota Motor Roadshow is set to return to Nigeria, and the company has announced the days and location

There will be discounted vehicles and after-sales services on offer, and the company has promised free car diagnosis

Toyota Nigeria has also shared plans to launch three electric vehicle options in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

Toyota Nigeria Limited is set to connect with customers again and has announced the return of its motor show.

The event will feature discounted sales of Toyota vehicles, as well as other after-sales services from experts.

A statement from Toyota Nigeria on Tuesday explained that the motor show will start on May 27, 2025, and last till June 1, 2025, excluding Friday, May 30.

The event is open to all, and features offerings for both existing and prospective car owners. Photo credit: Toyota

Source: Getty Images

For each of these days, the event will start by 11:00 am and last till late evening at Lekki, Lagos state, with existing and prospective owners of Toyota vehicles there to interact with the brand.

Free diagnosis for Toyota car owners

After posting impressive profits, the world's largest automaker is ready to give to Nigerians.

The statement disclosed that there would be free car diagnosis for all Toyota vehicles, irrespective of where or when they were purchased.

Discounted sales will apply to Toyota vehicles, after-sales servicing, body and paintwork, as well we spare parts.

There will also be vehicle buffing and polishing carried out before the audience, demonstrating the before and after transformations.

It read;

“As part of the offerings, all Toyota vehicles, regardless of purchase origin, will be eligible for free diagnostics at the event. Guests can also test-drive multiple Toyota models at the showground. Our goal is to give our customers a hands-on experience with our vehicles and allow them to connect with our knowledgeable staff.”

Speaking about the event, the Managing Director of Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Mr Kunle Ade-Ojo, urged Nigerians to turn up and enjoy the benefits.

He said;

“We are also offering exclusive discounts and packages as a token of appreciation. Additionally, we’re providing free diagnostics for any Toyota vehicle brought to the show, regardless of where it was purchased.”

Toyota maintains profit forecast

Japanese auto giant Toyota kept its annual net profit forecast unchanged, despite logging a 26% drop for the first half of this financial year.

The world's top-selling automaker said unit sales were hit by production cuts in its home market, related to a failure to fully comply with vehicle inspection standards.

There will also be opportunity to test-drive different cars. Photo credit: Sopa Images

Source: Getty Images

In April to September 2024, Toyota reported net profit of 1.9 trillion yen ($12.4 billion), down from 2.6 trillion in the same period a year ago. Although its second-quarter earnings were far lower than analyst expectations, the company still forecasted full-year net profit of 3.57 trillion yen.

Toyota Nigeria to launch 3 EVs

In related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyota Nigeria Limited would be introducing three electric vehicles into Nigeria between 2025 to 2028.

This is in furtherance of the federal government's green deal programme, and MD Kunle Ade-Ojo mentioned the cars.

He said the Toyota Cross, RAV4, and Land Cruiser Prado will be made available to Nigerians as hybrid electric vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng