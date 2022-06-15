Aubrey Paige’s biography: who is Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend?

Who is Ryan Seacrest dating? He is dating Aubrey Paige, an American model and Instagram star. She came into the spotlight when she got romantically involved with the famous American media personality and producer.

Photo: @aubreypaige_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Aubrey Paige Petcosky? She is a fitness enthusiast as she enjoys looking and feeling good inside out. She makes it a point to work out regularly. The model is signed to a Los Angeles modelling agency Genetics Model Management.

Profile summary

Full name Aubrey Paige Petcosky Gender Female Date of birth 29 October 1997 Age 24 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurements in inches 34-23-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-58-86 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Shannon Cornell Petcosky Father David Petcosky Siblings 4 Sisters Riley, Halley Brothers Elliot, Ethan Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Ryan Seacrest College Austin Community College Profession Model, Instagram star Net worth $1-2 million

Aubrey Paige’s bio

Where is Aubrey Paige from? The American model is from New York, United States of America. She was raised in a Christian family.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Aubrey's parents Shannon Cornell (mother), and David Petcosky (father). She has four siblings. Her sisters are Riley and Halley, and her brothers are Elliot and Ethan.

When is Aubrey Paige’s birthday?

The American model was born on 29 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. How old is Aubrey Paige Petcosky? She is 24 years old as of June 2022.

Education

She attended Austin Community College based in Dallas, Texas, in the United States in 2016. There, she pursued a course in Marketing and Fashion Marketing, graduating in 2018.

Career highlights

Paige is a model and Instagram star by profession. Before fame, she used to work as a waitress. She began her modelling career just after graduation from college. The model used to post her photos on Instagram, and she started getting fan followers. At the time of writing, she enjoys upwards of 59k followers on Instagram.

She has worked with various well-known brands and companies as a model. Additionally, she does the promotion of various products and brands on her social media platforms. The renowned model is currently working with Genetics Model Management in Los Angeles.

What is Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s net worth?

According to Newsunzip, the American model has an alleged net worth of approximately $1-2 million. However, this information is not official as the model has not publicly disclosed her assets and wealth.

How did Ryan Seacrest meet Aubrey Paige?

The American model met Ryan Seacrest when she attended Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos' birthday party. After meeting Aubrey at the event, Ripa said called her 'the most exciting guest'.

Since then, Aubrey and Ryan Seacrest have been dating. On 1 January 2022, Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend posted a photo to her Instagram, where she called Ryan 'the most incredible man'.

Is Ryan Seacrest still dating Aubrey Paige?

Did Ryan and Aubrey break up? No, Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige are still dating. This June, they are celebrating their first anniversary together.

What is Aubrey Paige’s height?

Ryan Seacrest’s partner stands at the height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) and weighs 112 pounds (51 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-23-34 (or 86-58-86 centimetres).

FAQs about Aubrey Paige

How old is Aubrey Paige Petcosky? She is 24 years old as of 2022. Where is Aubrey Paige from? The American model is from New York, United States of America. How did Ryan Seacrest meet Aubrey Paige? The couple met at Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos' birthday party. Are Ryan Seacrest Aubrey and Paige engaged? As of this writing, the two have not yet made this step in their relationship. What is Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of approximately $1-2 million. What is Aubrey Paige’s height? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres.

Aubrey Paige is a famous American model currently signed to a Los Angeles modelling agency named Genetics Model Management. She is currently the partner of the American Idol TV host, Ryan Seacrest.

READ ALSO: Alex Zedra’s biography: age, height, net worth, military, COD

Legit.ng recently published Alex Zedra’s biography. She is an American Twitch star, social media influencer, model and YouTuber. Alex is well-known for her role as Mara in the FPS game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

She has been featured in the film Strain 100 as Betty Jo. The influencer is currently dating a fellow Twitch gamer called Eli Cuevas. Her boyfriend initially served in the military before he started his gaming career.

Source: Legit.ng