60 powerful stoic quotes to help you navigate life's challenges
Stoicism is a Greek philosophy of life popular in the ancient Roman empire. Being stoic is one of the good characteristics to succeed in life. The characteristics of stoic people include being fearless and resilient and having principles. These are stoic quotes that will help you navigate through life.
There is a common misconception that stoic people have no emotion. However, this is further than the truth. Stoic quotes help you live harmoniously with people observing particular discipline and self-control. These inspiring quotes will also teach you to be mindful of others and reflect on your life.
Stoic quotes on life
The quest to live a life of purpose is essential to every human being. Stoicism has guided countless people in discovering their purpose and navigating through life. Below is a collection of stoic quotes on purpose in life.
- Life is short and anxious for those who forget the past, neglect the present, and fear the future. — Seneca
- Let all your efforts be directed to something; let it keep that end in view. It's not an activity that disturbs people but false conceptions of things that drive them mad. — Seneca
- The only wealth you will keep forever is the wealth you have given away. — Epictetus
- Your perspective on life comes from the cage you were held captive in. — Shannon L. Alder
- No person can have everything they want, but it is in their power not to like what they don't have. — Seneca
- Make the mind more challenging by exposing it to adversity. — Robert Greene
- Waste no more time arguing about what a good man should be. Be one. — Marcus Aurelius
- The goal of life is to live in agreement with nature. — Zeno of Citium
- To be even-minded is the greatest virtue. — Heraclitus
Stoic quotes on love
Love is a beautiful thing, among the most common aspects discussed in stoicism. You need stoicism to succeed in love, as numerous challenges exist in relationships. Below is a list of quotes on the importance of stoicism in heart matters.
- He who is touched by love does not walk in darkness. — Plato
- Nothing is more honourable than a grateful heart. — Seneca
- When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive — to breathe, think, enjoy, and love. — Marcus Aurelius
- Accept the things to which fate binds you, and love the people with whom fate brings you together, but do so with all your heart. — Marcus Aurelius
- Love is of immortality. — Socrates
- The madness of love is the greatest of heaven's blessings. — Plato
- All men honour love because it looks up and not down; it aspires and not despairs. — Ralph Waldo Emerson
- Love is the joy of the good, the wonder of the wise, the amazement of the gods. — Plato
- There is no remedy for love but to love more. — Henry David Thoreau
Stoic quotes on strength
One of the characteristics of stoic people is strength. Strength physically, mentally and emotionally. Here are motivational quotes about strength in stoic people.
- Feeling too much is a hell of a lot better than feeling nothing. — Nora Roberts
- Conquering others takes force; conquering yourself is true strength. — Laozi
- Difficulties strengthen the mind as labour does the body. — Seneca
- Strength and growth come only through continuous effort and struggle. — Napoleon Hill
- No man is good by chance. Virtue is something which must be learned. — Seneca
- Many things have caused terror during the night and been turned into matters of laughter with the coming of daylight. — Seneca
- Most of the essential things in the world have been accomplished by people who have kept trying when there seemed to be no hope. — Dale Carnegie
- When pain comes, it must not derail you from your set virtues. If it does, you have failed to practice your virtues by going with the hype of pain. — Tiisetso Maloma
- You have two essential tasks in life: to be a good person and to pursue the occupation you love. Everything else is a waste of energy and a squandering of your potential. — Ryan Holiday
Stoic quotes on self-improvement
Do you want to evolve and grow in life? The philosophy of stoicism is an excellent guide towards self-improvement. These quotes on stoicism and self-improvement will help you live your dream life.
- The key is to keep company only with people who uplift you and whose presence calls forth your best. — Epictetus
- Just as the earth that bears the man who tills and digs it, to bear those who speak ill of them is a quality of the highest respect. — Thiruvalluvar
- It does not matter what you face but how you handle it. — Seneca
- It would be foolish to be stoical always; you'd wear yourself out for nothing. — John-Paul Sartre
- The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts. — Marcus Aurelius
- Whatever happens to you has been waiting to happen since the beginning. The twining strands of fate wove both of them together. — Marcus Aurelius
- In each action you undertake, consider what comes before and what follows, and only then proceed to the action itself. — Epictetus
- If you want to improve, be content to be thought foolish and stupid. — Epictetus
- That which Fortune has not given, she cannot take away. — Seneca the Younger
Stoic quotes on emotion
There is a misconception that stoic people do not have emotions and feelings. This is not true, as in life, everyone goes through different emotions. Here are stoic quotes about expressing your emotions.
- Understand at last that you have something in you more powerful and divine than what causes the bodily passions and pulls you like a mere puppet. — Marcus Aurelius
- Don't be bounced around, but submit to every impulse to the claims of justice, and protect your clear conviction in every appearance. — Marcus Aurelius
- An angry man opens his mouth and shuts his eyes. — Cato The Elder
- Another person will not hurt you without your cooperation. You are hurt the moment you believe yourself to be. — Epictetus
- You shouldn't give circumstances the power to rouse anger, for they don't care. — Marcus Aurelius
- If you want to determine the nature of anything, entrust it to time: when the sea is stormy, you can see nothing clearly. — Seneca
- The man seems deficient in nothing as much as he is in time. — Zeno of Citium
- The best way to avenge yourself is to not be like that. — Marcus Aurelius
Stoic quotes short
You don't need paragraphs to spread the stoic principles. The words can be clear and concise. Here are short quotes about stoicism.
- Ignorance is the cause of fear. — Seneca
- A nation is born stoic, and dies epicurean. — Will Durant
- If you wish to be loved, love. — Seneca
- Life is long if you know how to use it. — Seneca
- Difficulty shows what men are. — Epictetus
- Stoicism is a logical philosophy. — Ron Hall
- True affluence is not needing anything. — Gary Snyder
- The greatest remedy for anger is delay. — Seneca
Stoic quotes on control
According to the stoic philosophy, the most important thing in dealing with external factors is controlling your reactions and thoughts about them. Below are stoic quotes on control to help you live a balanced life.
- You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength. — Marcus Aurelius
- The key to control is not in controlling external events but in controlling your mind. — Epictetus
- Self-control is strength. The right thought is mastery. Calmness is power. — James Allen
- Willingly accept the inevitable, and you will lead a life in harmony with the universe. — Gaius Musonius Rufus
- The ultimate power in life is to be completely self-reliant, completely yourself. — Robert Greene
- Make the best use of what is in your power, and take the rest as it happens. — Epictetus
- Be a master of the mind, not mastered by the mind. — Zen proverb
- The mind that is anxious about future events is miserable. — Seneca
Stoicism is a great philosophy of life that enables individuals to navigate life challenges. Stoic quotes are guiding stars shining through your life towards your purpose. These quotes can unlock your full potential if you seek a life of purpose, resilience, and self-improvement.
