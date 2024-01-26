33 you are stronger than you think quotes to lift your spirits

Life's challenges can weigh you down, and despite your best efforts, you may not achieve what you want. In such times, you need a reminder that "you are stronger than you think" and not give up even when the odds are against you. Quotes that remind you of your hidden strengths can help you unleash your full potential to overcome any situation.

With everybody going through different struggles, sometimes, relying on your capabilities is the best way to bail yourself out of a situation. Therefore, knowing you are stronger than you think can rejuvenate you mentally and physically to achieve what seemed impossible. You can also inspire others who think they are inferior by sending them "you are stronger than you think" quotes.

"You are stronger than you think" quotes

"You're stronger than you think" quotes can inspire and motivate you through a difficult moment. These quotes come from people, including famous personalities who have endured trying times and become successful. They come in handy whenever you feel dejected or want to uplift someone going through a brutal episode of their life.

"You are stronger than you think" quotes for tough times

Life is not always a bed of roses. When tough times come, you better be ready to weather the storm. While many things can help you cope with difficulties, having a strong mentality will greatly help. These "you are stronger than you think" quotes will make you believe in yourself to overcome any situation.

Confront the dark parts of yourself and work to banish them with illumination and forgiveness. Your willingness to wrestle with your demons will cause your angels to sing. – August Wilson

A character cannot be developed with ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, vision cleared, ambition inspired, and success achieved. – Helen Keller

You have to remember that the hard days are what make you stronger. The bad days make you realise what a good day is. If you never had any bad days, you would never have that sense of accomplishment. – Aly Raisman

You’ve done it before, and you can do it now. See the positive possibilities. Redirect the substantial energy of your frustration and turn it into positive, effective, unstoppable determination. – Ralph Marston

You gain strength, courage, and confidence from every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself: I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along. – Eleanor Roosevelt

We can always become stronger and more agile, mentally and physically. We can always become more capable and more reliable. Since that’s the case, we should never feel that our work is done. There is always more to do. – David Goggins

You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter defeat so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, and how you can still come out of it. – Maya Angelou

If you feel lost, disappointed, hesitant, or weak, return to yourself, to who you are, here and now, and when you get there, you will discover yourself, like a lotus flower in full bloom, even in a muddy pond, beautiful and strong. – Masaru Emoto

We don’t even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, war, and necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome. – Isabel Allende

Tell your heart that the fear of suffering is worse than the suffering itself. And that no heart has ever suffered when it goes in search of its dreams because every second of the search is a second’s encounter with God and eternity. – Paulo Coelho

We could never learn to be brave and patient if there were only joy in the world. – Helen Keller

Motivational "you are stronger than you know" quotes

A little motivation can go a long way in helping you surmount any obstacle. No matter how often you fail, you should not despair because you have yet to give your best. This compilation of "you are greater than you think" quotes will boost your morale.

You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your environment. You can make your life what you want it to be. – Napoleon Hill

No matter what kind of challenges, difficulties, or painful situations you go through, we all have something deep within us that we can reach down and find the inner strength to get through. – Alana Stewart

You have virtually unlimited potential to be, have, or do anything you really want in life if you simply want it badly enough and are willing to work long enough and hard enough to achieve it. – Brian Tracy

Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words, your words become your actions, your actions become your habits, your habits become your values, your values become your destiny. – Mahatma Gandhi

We are stronger for the people who leave us, you know? Being able to live without them just shows how much better we are. No one can hold us back but ourselves, and I, for one, am proud of the person I am. – Toni Aleo

Most of the important things in the world have been accomplished by people who kept trying when there seemed to be no hope. – Dale Carnegie

What lies before us and what lies behind us are small matters compared to what lies within us. And when you bring what is within out into the world, miracles happen. – Henry David Thoreau

People are like stained-glass windows. They sparkle and shine when the sun is out, but when the darkness sets in, their true beauty is revealed only if there is light from within. – Elisabeth Kübler-Ross

Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure. It is our light, not our darkness, that most frightens us. We ask ourselves, 'Who am I to be brilliant, gorgeous, talented, fabulous?' Actually, who are you not to be? – Marianne Williamson

I think that the power is the principle. The principle of moving forward, as though you have the confidence to move forward, eventually gives you confidence when you look back and see what you've done. – Robert Downey Jr.

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Famous quotes about being stronger than you think

Looking for you are better than you think quotes from famous people? Many eminent persons have talked about the power of inner strength and optimism to do impossible things. These quotes will make you realise that you are stronger than you think.

I learned courage was not the absence of fear but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid but he who conquers that fear. – Nelson Mandela

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. – Martin Luther King

You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them. – Maya Angelou

We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity. – Barbara De Angelis

For every reason it’s not possible, there are hundreds of people who have faced the same circumstances and succeeded. – Jack Canfield

A man doesn't realise how much he can stand until he is put to the test. You can stand far more than you think you can. You are much stronger than you think you are. – Martin Niemoller

The only way you gain mental toughness is by doing things that you’re not happy doing. If you continue doing things that make you happy, you’re not getting stronger. – David Goggins

I do believe in the old saying, ‘What does not kill you makes you stronger.’ Our experiences, good and bad, make us who we are. By overcoming difficulties, we gain strength and maturity. – Angelina Jolie

I learned something from all those years of training and competing. I learned something from all those reps when I didn’t think I could lift another ounce of weight. What I learned is that we are always stronger than we know. – Arnold Schwarzenegger

You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it. – Margaret Thatcher

Everything you need is within you: the strength, courage, and confidence to change your life. You just need to look within yourself and find it. – Amanda Ray

Having the right mentality is a prerequisite for achieving anything you want. "You are stronger than you think" quotes make you discover your immense potential at a difficult time when you have lost hope. You can also share the quotes with friends and relatives to uplift their spirits when they think all is lost.

