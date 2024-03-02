40+ miscarriage quotes to comfort you through the dark times

A miscarriage is a significant loss that is difficult to emotionally and physically go through. Nothing prepares you for losing your unborn child, and nothing can entirely remove the pain. However, you are not alone; sometimes, the thought of people who have gone through a similar loss can be a bit comforting. Miscarriage quotes offer solace and peace of heart to help grieve through the tough times.

Miscarriage quotes offer solace and peace of heart to help grieve through the tough times.

Losing a pregnancy is one of those pains mothers rarely talk about. Most of them suffer and go through the dark moments silently. Even though it is an unforgettable loss, miscarriage quotes can help to comfort you and make you realise that you are not alone in grief. This compilation of quotes about miscarriage guides you on what to say to a person mourning the loss of their unborn child.

Comforting miscarriage quotes

Griefing alone when you lose a loved one is more painful than when you have people around comforting and encouraging you. These long and short miscarriage quotes will lighten your heart and give you hope in the darkest moment of your life.

Miscarriage quotes for myself

It is you who knows and understands how deep the pain of losing your unborn child is. While you may receive consolation from others, you must start consoling yourself first. Below are miscarriage quotes to help you mourn the loss and find peace in your heart.

It is essential to start consoling yourself before others come in.

There is a unique pain that comes from preparing a place in your heart for a child that never comes. – David Platt

If you’ve lost a child, I need you to know that you’re not alone. Our grief has woven together, and we’ve found ourselves a part of this club that no one ever wanted to join. And it disheartens, it’s okay to say that. – Kaitlyn Facista

I heard the Lord whisper these words to me: I will avenge and redeem them. I will never forget them. I hear every one of you and their cries for justice. – Andriana Robinson

Everything lost is found again, in a new form, in a new way. Everything hurt is healed again, in a new life, in a new day. – Kore Chant

There is no right way to grieve; there is only your way to grieve, and that is different for everyone. – Nathalie Himmelrich

Grief is like the ocean; it comes in waves, ebbing and flowing. Sometimes, the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim. – Vicki Harrison

Your body is away from me, but there is a window open from my heart to yours. – Rumi

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen nor touched but are felt in the heart. – Hellen Keller

How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only for a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.

Even though you were with me for a short time, I feel as if I knew you better than my own heart.

Profound miscarriage quotes for a friend

Friends should be there for one another, especially during tough times. If you are wondering what to say to a friend who has lost a child through miscarriage, these early miscarriage quotes will make them realise that they are not alone but with you during the trying time.

Miscarriage quotes will make a friend realise that they are not grieving alone.

Babies lost in the womb were never touched by fear. They were never cold, never hungry, never alone and, importantly, always knew love. – Zoe Clark-Coates

You are near, even if I don’t see you. You are with me, even if you are far away. You are in my heart, in my thoughts, in my life, always.

For the day will come when you see your unborn baby not through tears of sorrow but a smile in memory of his short time with you on earth.

No one else could have wanted or loved your baby as much as you. Even in this short time, I saw a mother's love shining in your eyes.

You were but a drop of rain to the eye but managed to flood my heart with love during your brief time with us.

A miscarriage is not a failure because a failure implies that it’s something you can ‘control.’ Miscarriages are beyond our control. – Dr. Simone Whitmore

Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few. – Meghan Markle

Even when tears no longer stain my face, my heart is still stained by miscarriage.

My cries cannot fill the silence my baby's cries should have filled.

Life isn’t always about beating the waves. Sometimes, it’s about learning to breathe underwater. – L.E. Bowman

Miscarriage quotes from Bible verses

The Bible has several verses that offer consolation when suffering, reminding you of God’s undying love for you. You can rely on Bible verses for comforting verses to help you mourn losing your unborn kid, and here are a few verses you can draw inspiration and hope from.

You should remember God's undying love for you when you are mourning a loss by miscarriage.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. – Philippians 4:6–7

Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself: The Lord is my portion; therefore, I will wait for him. – Lamentations 3:22–24

I remember my affliction and my wandering, the bitterness and the gall. I well remember them, and my soul is downcast within me. Yet this I call to mind, and therefore, I have hope. – Lamentations 3:19–21

As you do not know the path of the wind or how the body is formed in a mother’s womb, you cannot understand the work of God, the Maker of all things. – Ecclesiastes 11:5

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen and help you and uphold you with my righteous right hand. – Isaiah 41:10

Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations. – Jeremiah 1:5

For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal. – 2 Corinthians 4:17–18

Come all you who are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. – Matthew 11:28–30

Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not be afraid. – John 14:27

As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you, and you will be comforted over Jerusalem. – Isaiah 66:13

Miscarriage quotes for mom

Every mother who has ever lost a child knows how deep the pain is and also knows it is not something you can get through quickly. These miscarriage quotes will strengthen you and let you know that your child is in an even better place.

Miscarriage loss is painful, and there is no way of getting over it quickly.

A mother is never defined by the number of children you can see but by the love that she holds in her heart. – Franchesca Cox

Grief, in other experiences, is often about grieving the past. Miscarriage is about grieving the future. – Dvora Entin

A pregnancy loss is a death we experience in our bodies: There is no death we experience more intimately than one that passes through us. – Elizabeth Bechard

You are near, even if I don’t see you. You are with me, even if you are far away. You are in my heart, in my thoughts, in my life, always.

You will survive, and you will find purpose in the chaos. Moving on doesn't mean letting go. – Mary VanHaute

What we have once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us. – Helen Keller

You didn’t stay for long, but in those precious few weeks, you changed me forever. – Zoe Clark-Coates

We do not ‘get over’ a death. We learn to carry the grief and integrate the loss into our lives. In our hearts, we carry those who have died. We grieve, and we love. We remember. – Nathalie Himmelrich

Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime and falling in at night. – Edna St. Vincent Millay

And grief is not something you complete, but rather, you endure. Grief is not a task to finish and move on, but an element of yourself. An alteration of your being. – Gwen Flowers

Miscarriage quotes for Instagram

Sometimes, coping with the miscarriage pain entails sharing the grief with your friends. How do you share it on social media? Here are quotes to share on Instagram to let your friends and family know what you are going through.

Sharing the miscarriage loss with friends on social media can help you cope with the loss.

Life isn’t always about beating the waves. Sometimes, it’s about learning to breathe underwater. – L.E. Bowman

No matter how small, pregnancy or infant loss can leave an indelible mark. My baby left a deep imprint on my heart for sure.

There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world. – Little Learners

Whether your child is in your arms or heart, you are a mother.

We were going to have a baby, but we had an angel instead.

An angel in the Book of Life wrote down my baby’s birth. She whispered as she closed the book Too Beautiful for Earth.

Heaven and earth may separate us today, but nothing will ever change the fact that you made me a mom.

I never heard you, but I hear you. I never held you, but I feel you. I never knew you, but I love you.

A miscarriage is a devastating experience, but the least you can do is console the bereaved with words of comfort. If you cannot find the words to say to them, the above miscarriage quotes will ease the pain and make them realise they are not alone during the dark period.

