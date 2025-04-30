Barely a week after the demise of Pope Francis, a Cameroonian prophet has released a prophecy on who succeeds the late religious leader of the Roman Catholic Church

Following Pope Francis' death on Easter Monday at 88, the College of Cardinals will convene a papal conclave to elect a new pope on May 7

A Cameroonian preacher mentioned a sign that the next pope will bear, and claimed to have seen it by the spirit of prophecy

Prophet Orock Henry Betang, a Cameroonian prophet, has released a prophecy concerning who will take over from Pope Francis as head of the Catholic church.

Several cardinals are in contention to succeed Pope Francis, with the papal conclave for electing a new pope scheduled to start on May 7.

Prophet gives sign of next pope

During a ministration, shared on TikTok by @churchinfo5, Prophet Orock claimed that the next pope will have a mark on his face.

Prophet Orock, known for his prophetic Facebook live sessions, said he saw the sign of the next pope by the spirit of prophecy.

While failing to mention a name, the preacher maintained that his prophecy would come to pass. A part of his statement read:

"I will give you a sign. A sign, okay? The next pope will have a mark on his face. Ok. I have told you. There will definitely be a next one right?

"...But what I saw by the spirit of prophecy, the next pope, I saw a mark on the face. It will happen. Now, listen to this: I have decided a new pope...You will see a mark on the face. When you see the person chosen, look at the face, you will see a mark on it. You will be shocked.

"...Today is what? 27th of April, 2025...Some people are so funny. They say, "Oh! These prophecies are made up...Are these videos not online? Do we not put these prophecies before they happen?"

Watch the video below:

Prophet Orock Henry Betang's prophecy generates buzz

Di_lovefashion said:

"Asey ehhh how does Pope concern u people. Are you Catholic?did you just say I have decided the new pope?"

David.E.B.c said:

"How can you decide a Pope,please tell Us in details,make us Understand.'i have decide a new pope."

OBOUR said:

"Cardinal Appiah Turksin from Ghana has a Tribal Mark on his face.I hope he becomes the next Pope."

Paul Inaede said:

"This one will not go and rest now.if you are so sure. Tell us the name of the new pope."

Sheep Gate ( John 10:7) said:

"What is the prophecy about , you said they will be election then you say I have decided a new pop ,? and the blind are saying amen."

Ine ndi Amigo said:

"What is this pope thing to do with these Pentecostal churches???"

fadagaps said:

"Why the sudden interest about what happens in the Holy Roman and Apostolic Church?"

Computer AI predicts Pope Francis' successor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a computer AI had predicted who would take over from Popel Francis.

According to a Daily Mail report, ChatGPT predicted who would take the papal seat at the Vatican. The chatbot predicted that the Cardinal set to become the next head of the Roman Catholic Church is Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The computer AI's prediction went thus:

"As Vatican Secretary of State since 2013, Parolin is viewed as the “continuity” candidate - acceptable to both reformers and traditionalists. In closed‑door voting, courted largely by European and Latin American cardinals, he’s seen as a safe compromise if no single progressive candidate can secure the two‑thirds majority."

