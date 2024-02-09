33 motivational dream big quotes to inspire you to greatness

Everyone wants to be successful; however, how you achieve success may differ from one person to another. Every beginning of the year is a chance to start afresh, go after your dreams, and set goals. It is important always to stay motivated while taking this path. One way to stay motivated is to read dream big quotes from successful people.

Motivational dream big quotes serve as beacons, guiding individuals through the labyrinth of aspirations and inspiring them to reach for the stars. Most of these quotes show you how to make it in life—dos and don'ts.

Dream big quotes

These quotes about dreaming big can inspire you to work harder towards your goals and dreams. These quotes come from some of the most famous people in the world, including the famous science author Angela Duckworth.

Dream big quotes for students

Students also have low moments in life, especially when everything does not add up to study life. Here are some big dream quotes to keep you motivated in this journey.

If you try to guard yourself against every unlikely danger, you'll never stretch beyond your comfort zone. Don't let the 'what-ifs' run your life. Follow your dreams and have at it. - Diane Conway

Your dreams are the compass that guides you through the darkest nights and the stormiest seas. Never underestimate the power of dreaming big, for it is the fuel that propels you toward greatness. - Michelle Obama

Be willing to be uncomfortable. Be comfortable being uncomfortable. It may get tough, but it's a small price to pay for living a dream. - Peter McWilliams

In the vast canvas of life, dream big and paint your aspirations with bold strokes. Your masterpiece will not only inspire you but also leave an indelible mark on the world. - Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

The distance between your dreams and reality is called action. Dream big, plan meticulously, and execute relentlessly, for in the crucible of hard work, dreams transform into tangible success. - Angela Duckworth

Dreams are the seeds of greatness; plant them in the fertile soil of your imagination, nurture them with hard work, and watch as they grow into the towering trees of your accomplishments. - Oprah Winfrey

Far away, there in the sunshine, are my highest aspirations. I may not reach them, but I can look up and see their beauty, believe in them, and try to follow where they lead. - Louisa May Alcott

As students, your dreams are the architectural blueprints of your future. Build your success with the same enthusiasm and dedication as an architect crafting a masterpiece. - Norman Vincent Peale

Dreaming big is not a luxury; it's a necessity. Your dreams are the lighthouses guiding you through the turbulent seas of challenges, steering you towards the shores of success. - Les Brown

Every great achievement starts with a dream, but it is the persistent pursuit of that dream that transforms it into reality. Dream big, then chase your dreams with unwavering determination. - Colin Powell

Hold on to your dreams, for they are, in a sense, the stuff of which reality is made. It is through our dreams that we maintain the possibility of a better, more meaningful life. - Leo Buscaglia

Dreams are the symphonies of the soul; let your heart compose the grandest melodies. As a student, remember that education is the rehearsal, and your dreams are the main performance awaiting applause. - Maya Angelou

In the grand theatre of life, your dreams are the starring roles. Rehearse diligently, improvise fearlessly, and deliver a performance that leaves the audience – the world – in awe of your potential. - Brian Tracy

The ideal life is in our blood and never will be still. Sad will be the day for any man when he becomes contented with the thoughts he is thinking and the deeds he is doing–where there is not forever beating at the doors of his soul some great desire to do something larger, which he knows that he was meant and made to do. - Phillips Brooks

Work hard, dream big quotes

Sometimes, you can do all you know and still come out empty-handed. However, it is important to keep working for, within the silence of setbacks, the resonance of dream big quotes emerges as a powerful echo of hope to embrace. Here are some good quotes to inspire you.

Work hard, not to escape your current circumstances, but with the determination to build a bridge from your dreams to your reality. The sweat of your effort is the mortar that binds ambition to achievement. - Angela Duckworth

Because he can always rest assured that he succeeded in life's most important battle–he defeated the fear of trying. - Robert H. Schuller

Hard work is the canvas upon which dreams are painted. Each stroke of effort, each layer of persistence, adds depth and richness to the masterpiece of your aspirations. Dream big, but paint with the sweat of your labour. - Michelle Obama

Dream big, work hard, stay focused, and surround yourself with good people who believe in your dreams even when you falter. Success is not a sprint; it's a marathon. - Chanda Kochhar

Dreams are renewable. No matter what our age or condition, there are still untapped possibilities within us and new beauty waiting to be born. - Dr. Dale E. Turner

Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited, whereas imagination embraces the entire world, stimulating progress and giving birth to evolution. -Albert Einstein

Dreams are not passive spectators in the theatre of life; they demand an active participant – hard work. The intersection of ambition and industriousness is where the script of success is written, and you are both the playwright and the protagonist. - Brian Tracy

Every great work, every big accomplishment, has been brought into manifestation through holding to the vision, and often, just before the big achievement comes apparent failure and discouragement. - Florence Scovel Shinn

Even if you can't just snap your fingers and make a dream come true, you can travel in the direction of your dream every single day, and you can shorten the distance between the two of you. - Douglas Pagels

In the alchemy of success, the crucible is hard work, and the philosopher's stone is a dream. Blend them with dedication, perseverance, and resilience, and witness the magic that turns aspirations into concrete accomplishments. - Colin Powell

If everyone woke up tomorrow morning and said, 'It's possible; whatever it is, it's possible,' and spent a whole day having an 'it's possible' day, then we would be going down the kind of road I'm interested in because I do believe it is possible. - John Bird

If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now, put the foundations under them. - Henry David Thoreau

Dreams are ethereal whispers, but it is the hammer of hard work that forges them into tangible reality. To dream big is an invitation; to work hard is the RSVP that transforms the invitation into a celebration of success. - Les Brown

Short dream big quotes

These are like condensed capsules of inspiration, punching motivation in just a few sweet words. They are easy to read and so simple that you grasp the meaning behind each quote without much work.

Dream lofty dreams, and as you dream, so shall you become. - John Ruskin

A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality. - Yoko Ono

Don't let anyone turn your sky into a ceiling.

No dreamer is ever too small; no dream is ever too big.

Dream big because dreams do happen. - Alex Morgan

Dreams come in a size too big so that we may grow into them. - Josie Bisse

In the tapestry of life, dream big quotes are the threads that weave inspiration into the fabric of your aspirations. Short and impactful, these phrases are the compass guiding us through challenges and setbacks. So, if discouraged, reach out to a handful of these quotes and see how you are empowered once more.

