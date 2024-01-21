75+ meaningful goodbye quotes for friends and colleagues

Goodbyes are the hardest things to say. There are many reasons why people have to say goodbye, whether temporarily or long-term. Either way, it is sometimes inevitable to say goodbye. Goodbye quotes have a way of making you feel better when bidding adieu is the last thing on your mind.

A man waving goodbye. Photo: pexels.com, @centre-for-ageing-better (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Separation is tough, and it gets hard for people to move on from their loved ones. If you are under such pressure, choose the right words. When you’re hesitant to utter a farewell, goodbye quotes can provide a comforting touch.

Funny goodbye quotes

Depending on how free you are with the friend or loved one, sending them funny goodbye quotes may be the best thing to do. Try the quotes below:

I'll miss you until you come back, but I hope you'll make up for it by getting me awesome gifts. –Bon voyage.

We are really going to miss trying to avoid you around here.

Some cause happiness wherever they go, others whenever they go. – Oscar Wilde

Goodbye! Do not cry, for we are not crying whatsoever.

It is generally agreed that 'Hello' is an appropriate greeting because if you entered a room and said 'Goodbye,' it could confuse a lot of people. – Dolph Sharp

A man never knows how to say goodbye; a woman never knows when to say it. – Helen Rowland

Goodbye! We are going to miss our attempt to avoid you at our workplace.

In case you are quite bold to say goodbye, you will be rewarded a new hello, my life.

Don't ever tell anyone anything. If you do, you start missing everybody. – J.D. Salinger

I am extremely fortunate to be someone who finds it so tough to bid "goodbye."

Never look back now that you're departing, my comrade. Goodbye.

Goodbye quotes for love

A lady waving while smiling. Photo: pexels.com, @zen-chung (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you are looking for an easy goodbye quote for the one person you love, then you can be sure there is no easy way of saying it. Below are the best romantic goodbye quotes.

You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you. — Kiera Cass

The story of life is quicker than the wink of an eye; the story of love is hello and goodbye...until we meet again. — Jimi Hendrix

I thought I was stronger than a word, but I just discovered that having to say goodbye to you is by far the hardest thing I've ever had to do. — Colleen Hoover

Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation. — Rumi

I don't think that I could ever say goodbye to you… Not even if you said it to me. — Jaimie Roberts

You know it's love when you have been saying goodbye for how many times but still you're not ready to leave.

Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable. — The Wizard of Oz

We have already said more goodbyes than are necessary. Those were goodbyes that brought about the end of partings. We taught each other that no parting is possible. — Donna Goddard

You know that place between sleep and awake? That place where you still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you. That's where I'll be waiting. – Peter Pan

Goodbye may seem forever; farewell is like the end, but in my heart is a memory, and there you'll always be. – The Fox and the Hound

We laughed until we had to cry; we loved right down to our last goodbye; we were the best. – St. Elmo's Fire

For each moment I am apart from you, I will feel your presence in my heart. Let me whisper to you one more time, "I Love you". My love for you is timeless and infinite, a journey without end. — Rolf van der Wind

Goodbye quotes for him

A lady holding a man's hands. Photo: @alex-green, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You may have to say goodbye to your significant other, brother, or father at some point, probably because you must travel for work or studies. Below are examples of what you can tell him when parting.

There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart. — Mahatma Gandhi

Man's feelings are always purest and most glowing in the hour of meeting and of farewell. —Jean-Paul Richter

We'll meet again. Don't know where, don't know when, but I know we'll meet again some sunny day. — Vera Lynn

Painful though parting is, I bow to you as I see you off to distant clouds. — Emperor Saga

I've learned that goodbyes will always hurt, pictures will never replace having been there, memories, good and bad will bring tears, and words can never replace feelings.

Goodbyes make you think. They make you realize what you've had and, what you've lost, and what you've taken for granted.

To die and part is less evil, but to part and live, there is torment. — George Lansdowne

I am not worried about this goodbye; I know it is only temporary. See you soon.

It does not matter that we have to part; what matters is that we made the most out of the time that fate allowed us. Goodbye.

Short farewell quotes for friends

A man waving to someone through his phone. Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k (modified by author)

Source: UGC

It is heartbreaking to bid friends farewell, and coming up with goodbye messages can be torturing. The best thing would be to come up with sincere and short goodbye quotes for friends.

There's nothing good about goodnight when it means goodbye. — Jeff Thomas

Good friends never say goodbye. They simply say, 'See you soon'.

You have been my friend. That in itself is a tremendous thing. – E.B. White

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely. — Charles M. Schulz

You've changed me forever. And I'll never forget you. – Kiera Cass

Goodbye always makes my throat hurt. — Charlie Brown

If you think missing me is hard, you should try missing you.

Farewell! God knows when we shall meet again. – William Shakespeare

Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending. – Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Life is made of so many partings welded together. — Charles Dickens

Love tends to end in a very painful goodbye. — Taylor Swift

The return makes one love the farewell. — Alfred de Musset

Touching goodbye quotes to colleagues

A group of people excited. Photo: pexels.com, @edmond-dantes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A colleague’s departure can stir emotions, particularly if they are a valued team member. Send them these top-notch goodbye quotes for coworkers to show your affection

Don't think of retiring from the world until the world will be sorry that you retire.

In your absence, who will I blame for not meeting deadlines? I’ll miss you, farewell.

Dare to live the life you have dreamed for yourself. Go forward and make your dreams come true. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Thank you for everything that you've accomplished so far, and good luck with everything you will do in the future.

Now you have time to experience and enjoy lots of wonderful things. We are delighted for you and wish you all the best for your retirement.

Moving on is a simple thing; what it leaves behind is hard. — Dave Mustaine

The boss may be sad because of losing a hardworking and efficient employee, but we are sad because of your heart-warming smile we will no longer see. Goodbye and farewell.

The only impossible journey is the one you never begin. – Tony Robbins

Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game. – Babe Ruth

So, old friends, now it's time to start growing up, taking charge, seeing things as they are, facing facts, not escaping them, still with dreams, just reshaping them, growing up. – Stephen Sondheim

Today, our team will lose its sense of humour and its heartbeat. Farewell to the colleague who made every day seem like a treat.

You will go away, but your morals, ethics and advice will always stay with us. Thanks for being such an inspirational colleague.

Saddest goodbye quotes

A lady looking up in an unhappy mood. Photo: pexels.com, @ivan-samkov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When you find yourself forced to draft a farewell message to a colleague, don't get sad or overthink. Express your joy in their progress and show them how much they meant to you. Below is a collection of meaningful farewell quotes.

The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again. — Charles Dickens

It's easy to say goodbye, but how should I stop thinking of you?

Saying goodbye is a little like dying. — Marjane Satrapi

This was a different kind of kiss, not one that leads to something, but a hard, painful one. It was a goodbye kiss.– Penelope Ward

Sadly enough, the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are left unsaid and never explained. — Jonathan Harnisch

At the end of the day, I have always seen the end of my relationships as a personal failure. There is nothing ever pretty in saying goodbye. — Elisabetta Canalis

Goodbyes are sad, no matter what the promise of tomorrow is.- Janet Leigh

Letting the person go whom you love is the hardest part of life, and equally challenging is to say him goodbye.

Goodbye is the saddest word I ever heard; goodbye is the last time I will hold you near. — Celine Dion

I will simply stay here and watch you leave. You can't imagine the pain my heart is passing from. Goodbye..

The two hardest things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last. — Moira Rogers

A 'hello again' after the final goodbye is sometimes harder than just keeping the goodbye as it was. — Jessiqua Wittman

Your absence will pierce my heart like a strong blafde. Miss You!

Tears in my eyes, feelings of separation in my heart, it’s a sad goodbye.

Our fate didn’t want us to be together. I am nothing without you. Goodbye!

Absence from whom we love is worse than death and frustrates hope severer than despair. —William Cowper

Nothing lasts forever. I know this pain will pass, too. Goodbye.

I know you will find somebody much better than me someday. Goodbye! I pray the best for you..

Saying goodbye feels hard, for sure, but I am confident that it is a door through which we walk to bring us to another good chapter in our story together.

Goodbyes can be hard, yet farewell quotes and messages facilitate the release when circumstances are intricate. The one leaving will be moved by your love.

Legit.ng recently published an article about love and trust messages for distance relationships. Love and trust are vital in any relationship, particularly long-distance relationships. Communicating more with your significant other is the best way to stay connected.

Being in a long-distance relationship can be challenging. However, sending and receiving love and trust messages becomes easier as the lovers can express their feelings. Read more to learn how to strengthen your bond with your partner.

Source: Legit.ng