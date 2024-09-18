40 compassion quotes that show the power of kindness

The world is full of people struggling with different areas of life, including financial, health, mental, and even physical. Therefore, showing kindness and compassion to people in distress is essential. The act of compassion can have a positive impact on another person's life. Read and share these compassion quotes that show the power of kindness.

Being compassionate means extending grace and empathy to other people. It starts with understanding them, putting yourself in their shoes, and offering a helping hand. Reading compassion quotes is one way to make compassion and kindness your true nature. Here is a list of quotes to help you see others through the eyes of love.

Short compassion quotes

Spreading the message of compassion and kindness doesn't need to be wordy or complicated. The words can be short and concise while still getting the message home. Below is a comprehensive list of short quotes to encourage you to be compassionate.

Compassion is not weakness, and concern for the unfortunate is not socialism. — Hubert H. Humphrey

Give compassion: Every day, the average person fights epic battles, never told just to survive.— Ken Poirot

Humanity's collective mission in the cosmos lies in the practice of compassion. — Dalsaku Ikeda

The law has no compassion. And justice is administered without compassion. — Christopher Darden

A good exercise for the heart is to bend down and help another up. — John Andrew Holmes

Until you have real compassion, you cannot recognize love. — Bob Thurman

Compassion is to look beyond your own pain to see the pain of others. — Yasmin Mogahed

Compassion is the greatest form of love humans have to offer. — Rachael Joy Scott

Self-compassion quotes

Life always throws challenges, and society expects people to push harder. In the mix of these struggles, many forget to love and be kind to themselves. Self-compassion is an antidote to making it through these challenges and staying happy. Below are powerful quotes about self-compassion.

Self-compassion is like a muscle. The more we practice flexing it, especially when life doesn't go exactly according to plan (a frequent scenario for most of us), the stronger and more resilient our compassion muscle becomes. — Sharon Salzberg

When you recover or discover something that nourishes your soul and brings joy, care enough about yourself to make room for it in your life. — Jean Shinoda Bolen

Self-compassion is simply giving the same kindness to ourselves that we would give others. — Christopher Germer

We don't make lasting, constructive changes because of shame or self-loathing. We finally decided we were made for something more. This might come to us as a minimal sense of knowing, but it's a change in perspective, and it is the soil for new life. — Leeana Tankersley

Self-compassion is not about comparing yourself to others; it is about accepting yourself as you are and embracing your journey. — Kristin Neff

Self-care is not selfish or self-indulgent. We cannot nurture others from a dry well. We must first care for our needs to give from our surplus and abundance. When we nurture others from a place of fullness, we feel renewed instead of taken advantage of. — Jennifer Louden

You've been criticising yourself for years, which hasn't worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens. — Louise Hay

A moment of self-compassion can change your entire day. A string of such moments can change the course of your life. — Christopher Germer

Kindness quotes by Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa was an Albanian-Indian nun and philanthropist who founded the Missionaries of Charity. Through her words, she touched many people's lives around the globe. Below are some of Mother Teresa's inspirational quotes about kindness.

Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without coming away better and happier.

Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are endless.

Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.

Love cannot remain by itself — it has no meaning. Love has to be put into action, and that action is service.

I prefer you to make mistakes in kindness than work miracles in unkindness.

I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.

The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.

Compassion quotes for students

Parents and teachers greatly influence students, instilling a sense of care for others and exposing young people to community service. Below are good quotes to encourage students to practice compassion.

If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion. — Dalai Lama

One of the realities we're all called to go through is to move from repulsion to compassion and from compassion to wonderment. — mother teresa

Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.— Booker T. Washington

Always think about whether your fun may cause another's unhappiness. — Aesop

Have compassion for all beings, rich and poor alike; each has their suffering. Some suffer too much, others too little. — Buddha

The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be helpful, honourable, compassionate, and have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible. — Dalai Lama

How do we change the world? One random act of kindness at a time. — Morgan Freeman

Compassion quotes for work

The workplace can be stressful for both employers and employees. It is, therefore, essential to show compassion to every person at the workplace, as you never know what they are going through. Here are some motivational quotes about compassion you can share with colleagues.

Compassion is the antitoxin of the soul: where there is compassion, even the most poisonous impulses remain relatively harmless. — Eric Hoffer

Look for a way to lift someone up. If that's all you do, it's enough.— Elizabeth Lesser

The righteous is the one who can demonstrate compassion in the face of human suffering. —Aleksander Kwasniewski

I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. — Maya Angelou

We need to see kindness, empathy and compassion. That's something we need to see in leadership as well. — Phil Dunster

The value of compassion cannot be over-emphasized. Anyone can criticize. It takes a true believer to be compassionate. No more significant burden can be borne by an individual than to know no one cares or understands. — Arthur H. Stainback

Compassionate action involves working with ourselves as much as with others. — Pema Chodron

No matter who we are, no matter how successful, no matter our situation, we all need compassion to receive and give. — Catherine Pulsifer

What is a famous quote about kindness and compassion?

One famous quote about kindness and compassion is, "Do your little bit of good where you are; it's those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world" by Desmond Tutu.

What is the golden rule of kindness quotes?

The golden rule about kindness quotes is, "Do unto others as you would want others to do unto you. For this sums up the law and the prophets".

