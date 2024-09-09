80 deep humble quotes for the importance of humility

Most people think of humility as a silent virtue, but it is bold and has a profound impact. Nowadays, most people glorify self-promotion and outward success, not knowing that humility is a cornerstone of solid character. Humble quotes highlight the importance of this virtue and staying true to yourself.

Humility is the quality of not taking pride in your achievements while acknowledging the value of other people. Being humble does not mean devaluing yourself; it means you understand yourself better and recognise the efforts of others. Not many people have such a virtue, as many cannot quietly handle their success.

Deep humble quotes

Humble quotes are wise words from various people, including famous leaders, who, from their experiences, understand and appreciate humility in life. You can use these quotes to reflect on your personality and educate your loved ones about humility.

Inspiring humble quotes about leadership

The best leaders are always servants because they are ready to listen to everyone and serve them without discrimination. These quotes about being humble define authentic leadership and motivate you to be a good servant of the people.

Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better. – Maya Angelou

A leader is best when people barely know he exists. When his work is done, his aim is fulfilled. They will say: we did it ourselves. – Lao Tzu

Humility is not thinking less of yourself. It's thinking of yourself less. Humility is thinking more of others. – Rick Warren

Humility is a great quality of leadership, which derives respect and not just fear or hatred. – Yousef Munayyer

Do you wish to rise? Begin by descending. You plan a tower that will pierce the clouds? Lay first the foundation of humility. – Saint Augustine

Sense shines with a double lustre when it is set in humility. An able and yet humble man is a jewel worth a kingdom. – William Penn

Humility leads to strength and not to weakness. It is the highest form of self-respect to admit mistakes and to make amends for them. – John J. McCloy

What we do for ourselves dies with us. What we do for others and the world is and remains immortal. – Albert Pine

The first and most important choice a leader makes is the choice to serve, without which one's capacity to lead is severely limited. – Robert K. Greenleaf

The true heroes of the new millennium will be servant leaders, quietly working out of the spotlight to transform our world. – Ann McGee-Cooper

Be good to people, even if it goes unnoticed, unappreciated, or ignored, but share the love anyway. By raising others, we will rise.

Humility is the mother of all virtues, courage the father, integrity the child and wisdom the grandchild. — Stephen Covey

Always be humble enough to learn something new. Otherwise, it's only a matter of time before your knowledge becomes outdated. — Clinton Anderson

Self-praise is for losers. Be a winner. Stand for something. Always have class, and be humble. — John Madden

Remain humble quotes to maintain your composure

Throwing away humility when your achievements get into your head is easy. However, remember that pride is costly and can mark the beginning of your downfall. These quotes about humility will help you stay grounded.

A mistake that makes us humble is better than an achievement that makes us arrogant.

Blessed are they who see beautiful things in humble places where other people see nothing. – Camille Pissarro

True humility is being able to accept criticisms as graciously as we accept compliments. – Sabrina Newby

Pride is concerned with who is right. Humility is concerned with what is right. – Ezra T. Benson

Selflessness is humility. Humility and freedom go hand in hand. Only a humble person can be free. – Jeff Wilson

If you are humble, nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are. – Mother Teresa

True humility does not know that it is humble. If it did, it would be proud from the contemplation of so fine a virtue. – Martin Luther

The world tells us to seek success, power and money; God tells us to seek humility, service and love. – Pope Francis

Always enter like a kitten and leave like a lion. But never enter like a lion and leave like a kitten. Always be humble. – Carlson Gracie

Acting like you know everything and acting like you don’t know how to be respectful will keep you ignorant. Be humble. – Imani Perry

I always say be humble but be firm. Humility and openness are the keys to success without compromising your beliefs. – George Hickenlooper

Those who are believed to be most abject and humble are usually the most ambitious and envious. – Baruch Spinoza

When adversity strikes, that's when you have to be the most calm. Take a step back, stay strong, stay grounded and press on. – LL Cool J

Humility quotes about life

Life offers a lot to the humble, who can maintain their calm and learn from others. The following quotes about humility will inspire you to embrace grace in your life’s narrative.

Humility is the first step towards learning. You can’t learn until you are humble enough to realise there is something for you to learn. – Robert Kiyosaki

Humility is the only true wisdom by which we prepare our minds for all the possible changes of life. –George Arliss

A humble man will always receive the best that others have to offer, for he recognises the truth. – Jeremy Aldana

For a man who walks in the light, to stay humble is not to walk in the dark; you don’t need to project yourself to be thought an honest man. – Mike Norton

The mark of the immature man is that he wants to die nobly for a cause, while the mark of the mature man is that he wants to live humbly for one. – J.D. Salinger

Being humble means recognising that we are not on earth to see how important we can become but to see how much difference we can make in the lives of others. – Gordon B. Hinckley

Stay humble in the craft, and never forget how much it actually takes to be the main character of a documentary. – Nicole Nielsen Horanyi

You cannot be truly humble unless you truly believe that life can and will go on without you. – Mokokoma Mokhonoana

The more humble and obedient to God a man is, the more wise and at peace he will be in all that he does. – Thomas A. Kempis

You shouldn’t gloat about anything you’ve done; you ought to keep going and find something better to do. – David Packard

To be humble to superiors is duty; to equals is courtesy; to inferiors is nobleness; and to all, safety! – Bruce Lee

More damage is inflicted by people who think they have it all together than by people who have been humbled by the realisation that they probably do not. – Marianne Williamson

It is better to start as a fool and learn from your mistakes than to fake being a genius and ignore your errors. – James Clear

I feel like being true to yourself is always going to keep you humble; it's always going to make you remember who you are. – Lil Tjay

Humble quotes for Instagram

Sharing humble quotes on social media teaches people in your social circles about this overlooked yet important virtue. Below are some quotes you can post on Instagram to encourage your loved one always to remain humble.

In a world where everyone wants to be heard, humble yourself and listen.

Choose humility over pride, and you'll be amazed at the transformation.

Humility is the antidote to arrogance. Let's choose humility and make the world a better place.

Humility is not a weakling voucher, nor a coward medal, but a wise watchword of strength and hope. – Thomas Carlyle

Humility will open more doors than arrogance ever will. – Zig Ziglar

The greatest friend of truth is Time, her greatest enemy is Prejudice, and her constant companion is Humility. – Charles Caleb Colton

Humility is clearer-eyed than ego and that’s important because humility always works harder than ego. – Ryan Holiday

I speak to everyone in the same way, whether he is the garbage man or the president of the university. – Albert Einstein

Humility is the most difficult of all virtues to achieve; nothing dies harder than the desire to think well of oneself. – T. S. Eliot

It was pride that changed angels into devils; it is humility that makes men as angels. – Saint Augustine

All streams flow to the ocean because it is lower than they are. Humility gives it its power. – Lao Tzu

The higher we are placed, the more humbly we should walk.

Success is not a good teacher; failure makes you humble. – Shah Rukh Khan

Funny humble quotes

Some quotes about humility are a bit weird and elicit laughter. The quotes below, while encouraging you to be humble, will bring a smile to your face and make you chuckle.

On the highest throne in the world, we still sit only on our own bottom. – Michel De Montaigne

If I had to name my greatest strength, I guess it would be my humility. Greatest weakness; it’s possible that I’m a little too awesome. – Barack Obama

I'm so humble that even my mirror agrees.

I’m just like everyone else; I'm only way better at being modest.

You can’t spell ‘humble’ without ‘me.’

I have a lot of hidden talents. Humility is just one of the best-hidden ones.

I’m actually really humble. I happen to be great at everything.

I’m always the first to admit when I’m wrong. Of course, that’s never happened, but I’m sure I’d be great at it when it eventually does.

I’m not one to toot my own horn, but if I had one, it would sound amazing.

Don’t be so humble; you are not that great. – Golda Meir

I'm so humble that I have a hard time accepting compliments. Just kidding, I love them!

Taking humility to new heights. Well, not literally; that wouldn't be very humble.

I could brag about my humility all day long, but that wouldn't be very humble, would it?

Short humble quotes

Some humble quotes are short, yet they precisely pass on the message of being modest. Below are some brief quotes that will make you better understand the importance of humility.

Superficial knowledge breeds arrogance; true knowledge induces humility. – Abu Ammaar Yasir Qadhi

Being humble is to be felt. It's not something that you show off. – Naya

Greatness is to stay humble when the whole world calls you great! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

The biggest challenge after success is shutting up about it. – Criss Jami

To live free is to live in humility: you don’t pretend, you don’t show off. – Maxime Lagace

Humility, like gratitude, is not so much a technique as it is a way of life. – Ed Latimore

Humility is the foundation upon which a grounded life is built.

It is better to be humble and happy than to be arrogant and lonely. – Darlene Bennett

Don’t talk about yourself; it will be done when you leave. – Wilson Mizner

A great man is always willing to be little. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

If you’re not humble, life will visit humbleness upon you. – Mike Tyson

Humility isn't denying your strengths; it's being honest about your weaknesses. – Rick Warren

Humility is royalty without a crown. – Spencer W. Kimball

Why is humility important in leadership?

Humble leaders are approachable. Thus, they can listen to others, learn and correct their mistakes, and develop empathy in the team. This creates a good environment that fosters respect and trust.

Why is humility important to us?

Humility makes you see and appreciate the value in others. It helps you add value by seeing what is good in other people that you may not possess. Humility is an essential virtue that allows learning and self-development.

It is common to celebrate the bold and boastful, but there is a hidden strength in humility. The humble quotes above help you realise who you truly are and appreciate yourself while acknowledging other people's value. The quotes are important lessons to everyone, especially leaders who must humble themselves to serve better.

