President Donald Trump has joked he would "like to be Pope" when asked by journalists who he would like to succeed the late Pope Francis

The US leader said he had "no preference" but suggested Timothy Dolan, an American cardinal, who comes from New York, would be good for the role

Washington, USA - President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has light-heartedly said he would be his own “number one choice” to be the next leader of the Catholic Church.

The BBC noted Trump's joke in a report on Wednesday, April 30.

Trump humorously shares his top pick for new Pope

US Today also reported Trump's humour.

Trump told a reporter on Tuesday, April 29:

“I’d like to be pope."

The video can be watched below:

Subsequently, Trump told newsmen he does not have a preference for who gets chosen as Francis' successor.

He said, likely referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York:

"I must say, we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who’s very good, so we’ll see what happens."

Reuters reported that Dolan is not on the shortlist of possible contenders to succeed Francis.

Trump, who besides being quite busy serving as president of the US is a billionaire married three times, is obviously unlikely to be selected to serve as the head of the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis' death and hunt for successor

Late Francis suffered from a stroke and heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate released recently. The world awaits his successor.

Francis's last public appearance was at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, where he gave his final Easter address and called for a ceasefire in Gaza. He died at 07:35 local time (UTC+02:00) on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, aged 88, in his residence in Domus Sanctae Marthae. His death was announced by Cardinal Kevin Farrell on the Vatican's TV channel and in a video statement.

The pope's death began a papal interregnum and nine days of mourning known as the novemdiales (Latin for 'nine days'). Pope Francis' funeral took place on April 26, 2025. Cardinal-electors arrived in Rome to attend the congregation of Cardinals and decided that May 7, 2025, shall be the start of the Conclave set to elect Francis' successor.

Francis's spiritual testament, dated June 29, 2022, repeated his wish to be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome. Upon his death, he was laid to rest there in accordance with his testament, becoming the first pope to be interred in the Santa Maria Maggiore since Clement IX in 1669.

Pope Francis' funeral

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian reverend father was present during the burial rites of Pope Francis, which were held at the Vatican.

After the burial ceremony, the priest came on Facebook to share his experience at the solemn funeral.

