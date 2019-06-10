Lagos ZIP code full list: all postal codes in Lagos state
Postal codes or zip codes in any country or state are used to make it easy for one to identify a particular location. In Nigeria, the post code for Lagos City in each area is different from the one assigned at the head post. The Lagos ZIP code is made up of 6 digits assigned by the head post office in Ikeja, Lagos city, Nigeria.
Lagos is categorized into metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas which make up the 20 local government areas in the state. The two sub-divisions are used to structure the Lagos ZIP code or postcode for Lagos in each region. It is therefore essential for you to search for the specific area ZIP code for Lagos, for example, “Lagos postal code for Ikeja”.
Full list of Lagos ZIP codes
The following is a list of Lagos state ZIP codes of various areas which are similar for the streets within them. They include:
- Surulere postal code: 101283
- Ikeja ZIP code: 100271 (streets 154)
- Abarenji: 100269
- Ikorodu postal code: 104101
- Ajah postal code: 101245
- Victoria Island postal code: 101241 (streets 84)
- Yaba ZIP code: 101212 (streets 87)
- Abarenji: 100269
- Agarawu: 101229
- Abule Ijesha: 101213
- Adeniji Adele: 101226
- Ahmadia: 100331
- Alakija Old Ojo: 102262
- Amukoko Alaba Oro: 102212
- Amukoko North: 102215
- Amukoko West: 102213
- Amukoko East: 102214
- Apapa West: 101254
- Apapa North: 101252
- Apapa South: 101253
- Atunrase Estate Gbagada: 100235
- Ayodele Street: 100233
- Abule Egba: 100276
- Alagbado: 100314
- Allen: 100281
- Anthony: 100282
- Bakare Faro: 102216
- Bungalow Estate: 100264
- Balogun: 100267
- Bode Thomas: 101211
- Alakuko: 100271
- Alapere Ketu: 100244
- Captain: 100341
- Domepu: 100273
- Egan: 100268
- Alimosho: 100275
- Akesan: 100268
- Egbe: 100265
- Fadeyi: 100252
- Festac Community II: 102312
- Festac Community III: 102313
- Festac Community IV: 102314
- Gbagada: 100234
- Idi Oro: 100254
- Idumagbo: 101228
- Idumu: 100276
- Ifako Agege: 100215
- Ijaye: 100311
- Igando: 100267
- Ijedodo: 100269
- Ijesgatedo: 101282
- Ijora Badia East: 102221
- Ijora Badia Central: 102222
- Ijora Badia North: 102224
- Ijora Badia West: 102223
- Iju Isaga: 100216
- Ijora Oloye: 101255
- Ikata: 100281
- Iju Water Works: 102216
- Ikosi: 100246
- Ikeja postal code: 100282 (Oba Akran)
- Ikotun: 100265
- Ikoyi: 101233
- Ipaja: 100278
- Ilupeju: 100252
- Ilaje: 102266
- Isale Eko: 101226
- Isheri Oke: 100214
- Isheri Osun: 100266
- Itafaji: 101225
- Itire: 100281
- Ikosi: 100246
- Jibowu: 100252
- Ketu Mile 12: 100247
- Ketu: 100243
- Ketu Orisigun: 100245
- Kirikiri Face: 102273
Other Nigeria ZIP code Lagos contacts include:
- Kirikiri Industrial: 102272
- Lawanson: 100254
- Lafiaji: 101223
- Lekki postal code: 105102
- Makoko Extension: 101244
- Magodo: 100248
- Maryland: 100211
- Marina: 100221
- Massy: 101225
- Mende: 100211
- Meiran: 100361
- Mushin: 100253
- Obonikoro: 100232
- Obalende: 101232
- Ogba Aguda: 100218
- Offin: 101227
- Ogudu: 100242
- Ojokoro: 100313
- Okepopo: 101224
- Oko Oba Agege: 100284
- Olota: 100341
- Olute/ Navy Town: 102341
- Onike: 100213
- Onikan: 101231
- Opebi: 100281
- Oya Estate: 100274
- Sari Granum Olire North: 102232
- Sari Iganmu Olire South: 102231
- Site C: 102263
- Sangisa: 100248
- Shogunle: 100261
- Shomolu Pedro: 100233
- Tujusho: 101211
- Suberu Oje: 100351
- Lagos Island postal code: 101223
Lagos ZIP codes given by the post office in Nigeria are also referred to as postal code for Lagos. The various Lagos post codes help you to navigate different parts of the city easily. For those looking to visit specific areas or who want to access people from those areas, having Lagos postal codes will ease the process for you.
READ ALSO: Abuja postal code full list: all zip codes in the FCT
Legit.ng also revealed the list of all Abuja postal codes. It is necessary for you to have a well-detailed Abuja postal code list to allow you to have the right address for different areas. Today, it has become easier to receive goods or services at your desired specified location. Therefore, you cannot afford to list the wrong Abuja zip code as this may lead to loss of items or even more severe complications.
Source: Legit