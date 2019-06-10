Lagos ZIP code full list: all postal codes in Lagos state

Postal codes or zip codes in any country or state are used to make it easy for one to identify a particular location. In Nigeria, the post code for Lagos City in each area is different from the one assigned at the head post. The Lagos ZIP code is made up of 6 digits assigned by the head post office in Ikeja, Lagos city, Nigeria.

Lagos is categorized into metropolitan and non-metropolitan areas which make up the 20 local government areas in the state. The two sub-divisions are used to structure the Lagos ZIP code or postcode for Lagos in each region. It is therefore essential for you to search for the specific area ZIP code for Lagos, for example, “Lagos postal code for Ikeja”.

Full list of Lagos ZIP codes

The following is a list of Lagos state ZIP codes of various areas which are similar for the streets within them. They include:

Surulere postal code: 101283

Ikeja ZIP code: 100271 (streets 154)

Abarenji: 100269

Ikorodu postal code: 104101

Ajah postal code: 101245

Victoria Island postal code: 101241 (streets 84)

Yaba ZIP code: 101212 (streets 87)

Agarawu: 101229

Abule Ijesha: 101213

Adeniji Adele: 101226

Ahmadia: 100331

Alakija Old Ojo: 102262

Amukoko Alaba Oro: 102212

Amukoko North: 102215

Amukoko West: 102213

Amukoko East: 102214

Apapa West: 101254

Apapa North: 101252

Apapa South: 101253

Atunrase Estate Gbagada: 100235

Ayodele Street: 100233

Abule Egba: 100276

Alagbado: 100314

Allen: 100281

Anthony: 100282

Bakare Faro: 102216

Bungalow Estate: 100264

Balogun: 100267

Bode Thomas: 101211

Alakuko: 100271

Alapere Ketu: 100244

Captain: 100341

Domepu: 100273

Egan: 100268

Alimosho: 100275

Akesan: 100268

Egbe: 100265

Fadeyi: 100252

Festac Community II: 102312

Festac Community III: 102313

Festac Community IV: 102314

Gbagada: 100234

Idi Oro: 100254

Idumagbo: 101228

Idumu: 100276

Ifako Agege: 100215

Ijaye: 100311

Igando: 100267

Ijedodo: 100269

Ijesgatedo: 101282

Ijora Badia East: 102221

Ijora Badia Central: 102222

Ijora Badia North: 102224

Ijora Badia West: 102223

Iju Isaga: 100216

Ijora Oloye: 101255

Ikata: 100281

Iju Water Works: 102216

Ikosi: 100246

Ikeja postal code: 100282 (Oba Akran)

Ikotun: 100265

Ikoyi: 101233

Ipaja: 100278

Ilupeju: 100252

Ilaje: 102266

Isale Eko: 101226

Isheri Oke: 100214

Isheri Osun: 100266

Itafaji: 101225

Itire: 100281

Ikosi: 100246

Jibowu: 100252

Ketu Mile 12: 100247

Ketu: 100243

Ketu Orisigun: 100245

Kirikiri Face: 102273

Other Nigeria ZIP code Lagos contacts include:

Kirikiri Industrial: 102272

Lawanson: 100254

Lafiaji: 101223

Lekki postal code: 105102

Makoko Extension: 101244

Magodo: 100248

Maryland: 100211

Marina: 100221

Massy: 101225

Mende: 100211

Meiran: 100361

Mushin: 100253

Obonikoro: 100232

Obalende: 101232

Ogba Aguda: 100218

Offin: 101227

Ogudu: 100242

Ojokoro: 100313

Okepopo: 101224

Oko Oba Agege: 100284

Olota: 100341

Olute/ Navy Town: 102341

Onike: 100213

Onikan: 101231

Opebi: 100281

Oya Estate: 100274

Sari Granum Olire North: 102232

Sari Iganmu Olire South: 102231

Site C: 102263

Sangisa: 100248

Shogunle: 100261

Shomolu Pedro: 100233

Tujusho: 101211

Suberu Oje: 100351

Lagos Island postal code: 101223

Lagos ZIP codes given by the post office in Nigeria are also referred to as postal code for Lagos. The various Lagos post codes help you to navigate different parts of the city easily. For those looking to visit specific areas or who want to access people from those areas, having Lagos postal codes will ease the process for you.

