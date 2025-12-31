The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) warns against fake recruitment notices circulating online

CDCFIB noted that official recruitment updates will only be shared on CDCFIB's verified channels

The board also warned that no dates announced for physical screening in 2025 recruitment exercise

FCT, Abuja - The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has issued a fresh public notice warning applicants to disregard a circulating document claiming to announce the next stage of its 2025 recruitment exercise.

In a statement released by the Board, CDCFIB clarified that the memo making the rounds, purportedly inviting shortlisted candidates for physical screening and document verification, is fake and did not emanate from the Board.

2025 Recruitment: CDCFIB Releases New Important Notice To All Civil Defence, Other Applicants

CDCFIB warns: Only official channels recognised

CDCFIB, via X, stressed that all genuine recruitment updates are published exclusively on its official recruitment portal and verified communication platforms.

“The attention of the Board has been drawn to a forged notice currently in circulation. Members of the public and all applicants are advised to treat the document as fake,” the statement said.

The Board added that it does not communicate recruitment decisions through unofficial emails, social media forwards, or third-party websites.

No screening dates announced yet

According to the Board, no dates have been approved for physical screening or document verification for the 2025 recruitment exercise.

“Any information suggesting that applicants have been shortlisted or that screening dates have been fixed is false and misleading,” CDCFIB stated.

Applicants urged to remain vigilant

The Board urged applicants to be cautious and avoid falling victim to fraudsters who often exploit recruitment periods to scam unsuspecting job seekers.

2025 Recruitment: CDCFIB Releases New Important Notice To All Civil Defence, Other Applicants

“Applicants should rely only on announcements published on the Board’s official portal. Any contrary information should be ignored,” the statement added.

CDCFIB reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and assured applicants that timely and accurate information would be released once the recruitment process officially progresses.

CDCFIB Announces New Employment Vacancies

In another report, CDCFIB announced fresh vacancies into mid-management roles within the Federal Fire Service. The board called on qualified public sector employees to submit applications within one week of the publication. her applicants announced

The Board released the notice on Monday, December 1, detailing available positions, eligibility criteria and the official application channel.

Mid-level positions now open

According to the CDCFIB, the recruitment drive aims to fill existing gaps in the Federal Fire Service. The positions advertised include: Deputy Controller of Fire (DCF), CONPASS 14 Assistant Controller of Fire, CONPASS 13 Chief Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 12 Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 11 Deputy Superintendent of Fire, CONPASS 10.

Next action for Immigration, Fire Service, other applicants announced

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the federal fovernment, through the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), has issued a fresh directive for candidates shortlisted for the 2025 recruitment exercise.

In a public announcement dated 1st December 2025, the CDCFIB confirmed that the portal for physical screening and document verification, initially scheduled to open on 1st December, has been postponed.

The board stated that the portal will now open “as soon as possible” and urged all shortlisted applicants to regularly check the official recruitment site, recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng, for updates.

