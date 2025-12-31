Labour Party has strongly reacted to Peter Obi's defection, calling it a 'relief' and a long-expected outcome

LP blamed internal crisis on Obi and Governor Otti, prompting party's leaders to seek a fresh start

The party apologised to Nigerians for choosing Obi, admitting it was a grave political miscalculation

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) has publicly reacted to the defection of its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a shocking statement released on Wednesday, December 31, the party described his exit as a “relief” and admitting that the party erred in its choice of candidate in the last general election.

The statement released via X, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Obiora Ifoh, the party said it had long parted ways with Obi and some of his supporters, adding that his formal departure only confirmed an internal split that began months ago.

LP describes Obi’s exit as a relief

The LP leadership said it was unsurprised by Obi’s decision to leave, noting that the party had expected the move since September 2024.

“For us in the Labour Party, we wondered why it took them this long to make the move because we have since September 2024 parted ways with Peter Obi and some of his blind supporters in the National Assembly,” the statement said.

According to the party, Obi’s defection has “liberated” the LP and should be seen as a blessing rather than a setback.

“We have patiently waited for this day. The party is finally liberated by this defection and, as party leaders, we count it as a blessing,” Ifoh said.

LP accuses Obi of fuelling internal crisis

The party blamed its prolonged internal crisis on Obi and Abia state Governor, Dr Alex Otti, accusing both men of sponsoring actions aimed at destabilising the party’s leadership.

“The crisis we had in the Labour Party was caused by Peter Obi and the Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti. It was them that sponsored the insurrection against the Julius Abure leadership,” the statement alleged.

The party added that it had earlier urged Obi and his allies to leave if they could not work with the party leadership, stressing that several lawmakers had already been suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

Criticism of ADC rally and Obi’s political relevance

LP also dismissed the significance of the event in Enugu where Obi formally announced his move to the ADC, describing it as poorly attended and lacking political weight.

“The charade which took place today in Enugu was largely boycotted by prominent political and traditional institutions in the South East.

“All we saw were mere political spent forces who cannot win in their wards should there be an election today," the party said.

The party argued that Obi has lost the political appeal that made him popular ahead of the 2023 elections, warning that any renewed presidential or vice-presidential ambition was already “a failed project”.

Labour Party apologises to Nigerians

In a rare admission, the LP leadership apologised to Nigerians for presenting Obi as its presidential candidate in 2023, describing the decision as a grave political error.

“We gave Nigerians a candidate we thought was good for the nation in 2023, but time has since proved that we made the greatest political mistake,” the statement said.

The party further claimed that the South-East had suffered politically under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration because of the trust placed in Obi during the last election.

“He must be told that the South East lost out completely in President Ahmed Tinubu’s government because they trusted and believed in him in 2023,” Ifoh said.

LP promises new direction ahead of 2027

The Labour Party said it is already working on rebuilding its structure and identifying new political prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians to watch out for the Labour Party. We are already working out the best prospect that we hope will bring Nigeria back to its glorious days,” the statement concluded.

