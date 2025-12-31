Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, is said to have emerged stronger in 2025 after navigating a series of political, institutional, and leadership challenges that could have fractured the Green Chamber.

The Deputy Spokesperson, Rep. Philip Agbese, insisted that the House remains firmly committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy.

Agbese said that while the legislature faced intense pressure from within and outside, the Speaker “stood as a pillar of truth, sacrifice and stability.”

He described 2025 as a defining year for the 10th House of Representatives.

He stated this while speaking in an interview on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

“Despite the many challenges we encountered in 2025, Speaker Abbas justified his leadership. He proved that leadership is not about convenience, but about standing on truth and making sacrifices for the collective good of the institution and the country.”

Agbese said Speaker Abbas managed issues that would have torn the House apart in previous assemblies.

He said Abbas managed the issues with high level restraint, consultation and strict adherence to parliamentary rules, ensuring that unity was preserved.

“There were issues in 2025 that, if it were to be in the past, would have broken the unity of the House. But under Speaker Abbas, those issues did not escalate because he placed the institution above personal or sectional interests.”

Agbese cited the raging controversy over alleged alterations of the gazetted tax laws.

He said Abbas set up a 7-man ad-hoc committee to investigate the matter and report back to the House

"Besides, the Speaker alongside the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio have equally directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to also commence the process of re-gazetting the tax laws to ensure they align with what has been approved by the National Assembly. This shows responsive leadership."

Agbese also made reference to issues surrounding the recruitment into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) as another delicate moment for the House during the year.

“The NASC employment controversy almost turned the parliament against itself. Emotions were high, interests were conflicting, and pressure was intense. But the Speaker handled it with wisdom and maturity, ensuring that the House did not descend into chaos.”

Speaker Abbas praised by prominent legislator

Recall that Agbese hailed Speaker Abbas, Dr. Patrick Umoh and Hon. Boma Goodhead as rare models of integrity.

Agbese described Abbas as a principled leader who “believes white is white and black is black” and commands the full trust of his colleagues.

He said the three lawmakers embody honesty and transparency, offering reassurance that credible leadership is still possible in the National Assembly.

Reps reaffirm confidence in Speaker Abbas

Legit.ng also reported that Agbese dismissed reports of a looming faceoff with Speaker Abbas.

He said members remain solidly behind the Speaker, describing their confidence in his leadership as unwavering.

Agbese explained that staff recruitment in the National Assembly was handled by an independent body, not the House leadership.

