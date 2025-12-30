Anthony Joshua: Man Who Watched Video of Truck After Accident Shares Why Driver Must Face The Law
A Nigerian man shared what he observed after seeing the aftermath of the tragic accident that involved British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.
Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.
The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road.
Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.
A video showing the position of the truck after the accident was shared and an X user made his observation.
Identified on X as @lollypeezle, the man shared why the driver must face the law.
He said:
“Nigerian standard, this vehicle is well parked. The driver who drove Anthony Joshua must not escape justice.”
See his X post below:
