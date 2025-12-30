A Nigerian man shared what he observed after seeing the aftermath of the tragic accident that involved British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua.

Two close associates of the renowned Nigerian-born boxer lost their lives in the accident that happened on a major road in Ogun State.

Anthony Joshua: Man Who Watched Video of Truck After Accident Shares Why Driver Must Face The Law

The car carrying the three men and the driver hit a stationary truck on the road.

Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in a police van, as no ambulance was immediately available at the scene.

A video showing the position of the truck after the accident was shared and an X user made his observation.

Identified on X as @lollypeezle, the man shared why the driver must face the law.

He said:

“Nigerian standard, this vehicle is well parked. The driver who drove Anthony Joshua must not escape justice.”

