Popular Lagos-based cleric, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has released fresh predictions concerning Nigeria's security matters

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church founder and outspoken preacher spoke through a statement, which Legit.ng obtained

In recent years, Ayodele has built a reputation for issuing predictions touching on politics, security and international relations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Tinubu that bandits and terrorists are allegedly planning reprisal-heavy attacks against the country following the attack launched by the US in Sokoto State against outlaws.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and recently obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that the United States is not aiding Nigeria. The cleric claimed that the missile launch is merely a guise to advance the Western country’s agenda against Nigeria.

Primate Elijah Ayodele sends a strong warning to President Bola Tinubu in a fresh message amid security challenges in Nigeria. Photo credits: Asiwwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church founder noted that the terrorists are prepared for any outcome and emphasised that the Nigerian military must unite and strategise to prevent setbacks in the fight against insecurity.

Primate Ayodele stated that the attack by the US highlights the "weakness" of Tinubu’s government and signals that it will not curb insecurity or banditry.

He said:

“Nigerians should not celebrate yet, and President Tinubu should not celebrate either, because the powerlessness of his government is getting exposed, and America can come up with anything against him. This won’t stop kidnapping or insecurity in Nigeria.

“The government of Nigeria must work on it because the US cannot do it without the Nigerian government. Another bombing is coming up, and these bandits are ready for the consequences. They are also ready to counter-attack heavily; the government must get prepared for the outcome.”

US strikes: Gumi offers advice

Meanwhile, Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has urged the United States to redirect resources from military action to education and social support for pastoral communities, reacting to the US airstrikes on suspected terrorist camps in northern Nigeria.

Gumi spoke amid growing public debate over the Christmas Day strikes, which the Nigerian Army later confirmed were carried out in coordination with the United States Africa Command against Lakurawa terrorist hideouts in parts of Sokoto State.

While the military said the operation degraded terrorist capacity, critics have questioned both the approach and its broader implications.

The Nigerian army battles terrorists in many northern Nigerian communities. Photo credit: @HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Army kills 47 terrorists

In a piece of related news, the Nigerian Army has recorded significant operational successes across multiple theatres of operation nationwide, neutralising 47 terrorists and arresting 19 criminal suspects.

In a statement detailing the coordinated land and air offensives, the army said the operations also led to the rescue of more than 30 kidnapped victims and the recovery of a cache of arms, ammunition and other logistics used by criminal elements.

According to the army, the sustained offensive targets terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other groups threatening national security across different regions of the country.

NAF wipes out dozens of bandits

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recorded a major operational success after carrying out two precision air interdiction missions against bandit strongholds in Zamfara State.

During the strikes, NAF killed dozens of terrorists and destroyed key operational facilities.

Source: Legit.ng