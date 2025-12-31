Pastor Chris Okafor has shared a personal account of rejection he faced while seeking mentorship early in his ministry.

He revealed that a painful first encounter with a senior Christian leader almost discouraged him, but did not stop his pursuit of guidance.

The pastor said his journey later led him to trusted mentors who helped reshape his life and ministry

Pastor Chris Okafor has shared a personal story about rejection and mentorship.

During his last Sunday sermon, the Nigerian pastor reflected on his early search for spiritual guidance within the Christian community.

Pastor Chris Okafor shares how David Abioye mentored him. Credit: @davidabioye, @chrisokaforministries, @dorisogala

Source: Instagram

While addressing his congregation, the clergyman openly admitted that the experience was painful and humbling.

He began by apologising to the body of Christ and asking for prayers, saying he was not proud of some things he went through while trying to connect with senior ministers he regarded as spiritual fathers.

According to Pastor Okafor, he attended several Christian conferences in an effort to identify with respected leaders but was rejected on multiple occasions.

He recounted a particular incident at a conference where he approached a prominent senior pastor in the country.

After spending some time fellowshipping with him, Pastor Okafor said he requested a photograph together.

He explained that after the picture was taken, the senior minister collected the phone and deleted the photograph, an action he said deeply affected him and made him withdraw emotionally for a period of time.

Although Pastor Okafor did not mention names during the sermon, the account has been linked to Bishop David Oyedepo.

Despite the setback, Pastor Okafor said the incident did not stop his desire to be mentored.

He noted that his determination to find a spiritual father led him into a season of fasting and prayer.

He said he was later directed to Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and Bishop Abioye, whom he described as instrumental in his growth.

He explained that the two senior ministers not only mentored him but also helped him make what he described as a “fresh start.”

According to him, they corrected him where he had gone wrong, prayed with him, and guided him on how to live responsibly and avoid mistakes and temptations.

Pastor Okafor added that part of the guidance he received included encouragement to settle down and marry well, which he said played a key role in helping him rebuild his life and ministry.

Pastor Chris Okafor trends online

The sermon has since sparked conversations online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

peterchinonsod said:

"God bless papa Oyedepo, they know the different between a sheep and a wolf, step down."

jibs.art1 said:

"You mean you inserted yourself into his personal space and had someone quickly take a photo but the MOG, knowing your type had it deleted in order not to be associated with you. The MOG did good."

josephjoseph9914 said:

"He is coming up with a new format. This is never a pastor, he is just a business man under pulpit."

dejiola2000 said:

"Everyone cannot be your father. If oyedepo is not led to accept you it's not by force."

bholaromobaba said:

"That simply means that Bishop Oyedepo has the spirit of discernment. He could see through you and your aim to take pictures with him just to sell to the public that he is your father in the Lord . Those 2 men that accepted you I don’t think they counsel you well. They never see through you cos they were not in the spirit."

royalmoracle

"E reach to delete the picture 📸."

marvyblue said:

"Oh my Love for Bishop just increased."

phineatelier said:

"All he's doing is blaming others for his errors. Own up man."

efficacygoodluck said:

"That is a proper man of God."

thegodson_gram said:

"Never liked him initially, but since he has been begging for forgiveness. I think it’s time for social media people to move on. Everybody will be fine."

debbyachievers said:

"The first step you should have taken to get it right is to first identify all your childrenz apologising to them, and taking proper care of them."

Pastor Chris Okafor speaks on his unforgettable first meeting with a top preacher. Credit: @chrisokaforministries

Source: Instagram

