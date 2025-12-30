Born into a Muslim family, Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, has reportedly reconnected with his birth heritage

While the world knows him as Vado, the singer’s Muslim name has been revealed as Dhikrullah

The singer recently caught the attention of the public after his emotional reaction to a viral video of an Arabian call to prayer

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel has reportedly converted from Christianity to Islam.

The reports gained momentum after fans noticed the singer’s reaction to a viral video featuring an Egyptian and an Iraqi calling Muslims to prayer with melodious voices.

Kizz Daniel is said to have dumped Christainity for Islam. Photo: @kizzdaniel/IG.

Source: Instagram

The Buga crooner commented with the Arabic phrase “Mashallah ❤️”, a word commonly used by Muslims to express admiration and gratitude to God.

Kizz Daniel, whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, was widely known to have grown up practising Christianity.

However, longtime followers were quick to point out that the singer was born into a Muslim family.

His Muslim name, Dhikrullah, resurfaced online as fans dug into old interviews and personal details.

Adding to the intrigue is Kizz Daniel’s younger brother and lookalike, Uthman Anidugbe, who is openly Muslim and works closely with him.

Legit.ng recalls that Grammy Award winner Burna Boy, a few months ago, publicly confirmed his conversion to Islam.

Read Kizz Daniel's comments here:

Singer Kizz Daniel's comment on the post. Photo: mourtajaa/IG

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel pays tribute to Mohbad, others at concert

In another development, Kizz Daniel recently made many people emotional with what he did at his recent concert.

A few months ago, the music star released Al-Jannah, a song that resonated deeply with many of his fans.

While performing the song on stage, the music star paid tribute to late celebrities in the entertainment industry.

A large screen displayed photos of departed stars, including late singers Sammie Okposo, Dagrin, and Mohbad. Several Nollywood actors, such as Bukky Ajayi, Ada Ameh, and Justus Esiri, were also honoured during the tribute.

When the picture and name of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, appeared on the screen, concert-goers erupted in cheers. Many screamed “Imole,” hailing the late music star as his images were displayed. Someone from the crowd could also be heard urging others to keep chanting his name.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died in 2023, and controversies trailed his sudden death. Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VDM, later launched an investigation into the circumstances of his passing.

Kizz Daniels deletes wife pictures from IG

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had deleted all pictures of his wife from his Instagram page, leaving only a video of his latest song that featured her.

This came a few months after faceless blogger, Gistlover, claimed there was trouble in his marriage and accused him of domestic violence.

The development has left fans speculating as they give their hot takes about the situation in the comments section of the post.

Source: Legit.ng