A young man grabbed people’s attention as he spoke about the deadly accident he had a few weeks ago

The individual mentioned that the accident took place at the exact spot where Anthony Joshua lost two of his friends

He also shared how the accident affected him, leaving him unable to function properly for weeks

On December 29, 2025, notable boxer and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua lost two of his friends in a car crash.

Just days after the incident, a Nigerian man trended online after revealing that he had an accident at the exact same spot just two weeks earlier.

Man reacts to Anthony Joshua's car crash

He shared what the accident did to him and spoke about the dangerous state of the road along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, specifically the Sagamu stretch.

The post by @ManlikeDcee has grabbed people’s attention online, with many reacting and sharing their opinions.

Speaking about the deadly incident, he said:

"Crazy how this is the exact same spot in Sagamu where I had a terrible accident just two weeks ago.”

“I was badly injured, couldn’t walk for days. Ogun State roads, especially Sagamu Express, are truly death traps for travelers.”

“Prayers up for Anthony Joshua, and may the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”

He went on to explain that he couldn’t take photos immediately due to the effect on his body but managed to do so a few minutes later to inform his family.

He added:

"I couldn’t snap the pictures of the incident immediately it happened, but I snapped some to inform my relatives about what happened because I was so shocked to the extent I thought my soul had left my body.”

The individual also spoke about how he was rescued and taken to safety by some people who work around the road.

“Thank God for the butchers that work around there. They gave me first aid treatment before my people came to my rescue and took me to the hospital.”

“I pray Nigeria will not be the end of us.”

Reactions as man shares accident experience

@ObynoClin

Too many lives are at risk because of neglect and poor infrastructure. Urgent action is long overdue on our roads, what’s even okay in Nigeria? Health care system zero, good roads zero, clean water supply zero, constant power supply zero, economy zero, quality leadership zero, only corruption and looting are excelling at all levels. That country is a crime scene!!

@melodee_sound noted:

"Ña God Dey save everybody las las."

@bymaonstage wrote:

"They need to do something about it."

@ubaakuete shared:

"That's really a sad experience."

@EkpoCalabar said:

"He will be back stronger."

