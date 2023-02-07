Global site navigation

List of Top 10 Universities in Nigeria According to Webometrics Ranking 2023
List of Top 10 Universities in Nigeria According to Webometrics Ranking 2023

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.

Legit.ng notes that the top two universities are federal government-owned.

Meanwhile, contrary to some beliefs, Webometrics ranking is not a ranking of the websites of universities. Rather "it is a Ranking of Universities."

"It uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators."

Legit.ng gathers that the ranking's primary objective "is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University."

Editors of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: 10 best universities in Nigeria

Below is a list of the top 10 universities in Nigeria, according to the Webometrics Ranking 2023:

Nigeria RankWorld RankUniversityImpact RankOpenness RankExcellence
11117University of Ibadan22287361212
21304Obafemi Awolowo University153310201906
31342Covenant University Ota286711051393
41376University of Port Harcourt57314022963
51423University of Nigeria37268231404
61543University of Lagos30659501793
71822Ladoke Akintola University of Technology177813022902
81985Ahmadu Bello University455111592154
92088Federal University of Technology Akure763711261614
102266Landmark University561519932166

