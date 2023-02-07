The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.

Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.

Legit.ng notes that the top two universities are federal government-owned.

Meanwhile, contrary to some beliefs, Webometrics ranking is not a ranking of the websites of universities. Rather "it is a Ranking of Universities."

"It uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators."

Legit.ng gathers that the ranking's primary objective "is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University."

Editors of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.

Webometrics Ranking 2023: 10 best universities in Nigeria

Below is a list of the top 10 universities in Nigeria, according to the Webometrics Ranking 2023:

Nigeria Rank World Rank University Impact Rank Openness Rank Excellence 1 1117 University of Ibadan 2228 736 1212 2 1304 Obafemi Awolowo University 1533 1020 1906 3 1342 Covenant University Ota 2867 1105 1393 4 1376 University of Port Harcourt 573 1402 2963 5 1423 University of Nigeria 3726 823 1404 6 1543 University of Lagos 3065 950 1793 7 1822 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology 1778 1302 2902 8 1985 Ahmadu Bello University 4551 1159 2154 9 2088 Federal University of Technology Akure 7637 1126 1614 10 2266 Landmark University 5615 1993 2166

