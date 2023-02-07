List of Top 10 Universities in Nigeria According to Webometrics Ranking 2023
The University of Ibadan (UI) has emerged as the best varsity in Nigeria, according to the latest Webometrics ranking released in January 2023.
PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!
Occupying the second spot is Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, while Covenant University, a private varsity, was ranked the third best.
Legit.ng notes that the top two universities are federal government-owned.
Meanwhile, contrary to some beliefs, Webometrics ranking is not a ranking of the websites of universities. Rather "it is a Ranking of Universities."
"It uses both webometric (all missions) and bibliometric (research mission) indicators."
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Legit.ng gathers that the ranking's primary objective "is to promote Open Access to the knowledge generated by the University."
Editors of the ranking are scientists working at one world-class public research institution with long experience in metrics-guided evaluation.
2022/2023 admission: List of UNILAG's cut-off marks for all courses depending on students' states of origin
Webometrics Ranking 2023: 10 best universities in Nigeria
Below is a list of the top 10 universities in Nigeria, according to the Webometrics Ranking 2023:
|Nigeria Rank
|World Rank
|University
|Impact Rank
|Openness Rank
|Excellence
|1
|1117
|University of Ibadan
|2228
|736
|1212
|2
|1304
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|1533
|1020
|1906
|3
|1342
|Covenant University Ota
|2867
|1105
|1393
|4
|1376
|University of Port Harcourt
|573
|1402
|2963
|5
|1423
|University of Nigeria
|3726
|823
|1404
|6
|1543
|University of Lagos
|3065
|950
|1793
|7
|1822
|Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
|1778
|1302
|2902
|8
|1985
|Ahmadu Bello University
|4551
|1159
|2154
|9
|2088
|Federal University of Technology Akure
|7637
|1126
|1614
|10
|2266
|Landmark University
|5615
|1993
|2166
2023 UTME: JAMB reveals another compulsory requirement for registration, takes effect January 31
In another report, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said the use of email addresses is now compulsory for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) registration beginning from Tuesday, January 31, 2023.
The board announced the new development in a statement released by its head of public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, on Monday, January 30.
Benjamin added that no candidate will be registered henceforth, without an email address provided. According to him, the use of email will ensure that the process of capturing all relevant data pertaining to the candidates is more flexible and easy.
Source: Legit.ng