It is said that presidential elections in Nigeria are mostly three-horse races since the return of democracy in the country from 1999 till date, even if other political parties to an extent influence who eventually gets the mandate to take over the presidency.

Legit.ng has taken a look back into how winners, losers, and third forces performed in national polls from 2007 to 2019 which produced President Muhammadu Buhari in his second administration.

Winners of presidential elections in Nigeria have emerged with varying levels of victory from 1999 to 2019

Below is a record of votes won by these categories of presidential rivals within the period under review:

2019

President Buhari: 15.19 million votes

Atiku Abubakar: 11.26 million votes

3rd forces: 870K votes

2015

Muhammadu Buhari: 15.42 million votes

Former President Goodluck Jonathan: 12.85 million votes

3rd forces: 1.2 million votes

2011

Goodluck Jonathan: 22.50 million votes

Muhammadu Buhari: 12.21 million votes

3rd forces: 3.5 million votes

2007

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua: 24.64 million votes

Buhari: 6.61 million votes

3rd forces: 4.2 million votes

2003

Olusegun Obasanjo: 24.46 million votes

Buhari: 12.71 million votes

1999

Obasanjo: 18.74 million votes

Olu Falae: 11.11 million votes

