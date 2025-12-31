A man, Mustafa Briggs, who has been Latif 'Latz' Ayodele's friend for nearly 10 years, has paid an emotional tribute to him on Facebook

Mustafa Briggs, a friend of the late Latif 'Latz' Ayodele, has paid a touching tribute to the deceased on social media.

Mustafa mourned his friend, who lost his life in the tragic accident which involved British boxer Anthony Joshua on Monday, December 29, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Mustafa, in a Facebook post, released memorable pictures he took with Latif, including one at the Holy City of Mecca.

He said he has known Latif, Anthony Joshua's fitness trainer, for almost 10 years, and disclosed that he was the first person with whom he ever walked around the Kaaba

Mustafa described the deceased as a brother, companion, student and friend.

An emotional Mustafa further said Latif was someone he flew across the world with, showing the depth of their friendship.

He added that he shared long nights of conversation with Latif, as well as laughed and cried with him. Mustafa also said he and Latif had dreams, plans and aspirations.

He admitted that he would miss Latif. His Facebook post partly read:

"...The first person I ever walked around the Kaaba with.

"The one standing beside me the first time I went to greet the Prophet ﷺ.

"A brother, a friend, a student, and a companion for nearly a decade.

"Someone I flew across the world with.

"Someone I shared long nights of conversation with.

"Someone I laughed with and cried with.

"We had plans. We had dreams. We had aspirations.

"But when Allah calls, what can we do but answer His call?

"I pray that Allah accepts you among the martyrs.

"I pray that Allah reunites you with your beloved, the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ.

"This dunya is nothing. If it were something, the best of people would still be here. But if the Prophet ﷺ and the Companions are gone, what worth is there left to remain?

"May Allah grant you the highest gardens of Paradise, my brother.

"I’m going to miss you, Latz."

See Mustafa's Facebook post below:

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Latif 'Latz' Ayodele's friend's tribute below:

Musa Jeng said:

"May Allah SWT forgive him and grant him Jannatul Firrdaus, Ameen Ya Rabbal Aalameen."

Sheriff Jobe said:

"Sorry for your great loss bro. May Allah grant them the highest of Jannah."

Zainabo Kamara said:

"Inna lillah wa Inna ilaihi Rajhun. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Jannatul Fardous Aameen. May Allah widened his grave and filled it with roses. May Allah grant patience to the family."

Aolat Oluwatomisin Soule said:

"Mustafa Briggs, yesterday I thought of you especially knowing how close you guys are.

"I thought about AJ's mental health, being with them one minute and losing them another minute.

"AJ needs you more now than ever, to support him, especially spiritually, on how to deal with the loss of lives of your two amazing friends.

"Allah will grant you the knowledge and strength to do this. A lot of people are praying for you.

"Ina lilah wa ina ilahi Rajiun.

"Accept my heartfelt condolence."

Usuf Haniff said:

"Oh What a beautiful soul and blessed soul. I didn’t know of him until his return. I was able to watch videos of him posted on YouTube and I have come to see how he loves his Lord ,his prophet (saw) and his religion Islam. Such a. Beautiful and blessed soul. May Allah (SWT) bless him with the highest level in Jannah. I love you my brother. I wish I had the opportunity to have met you in this lifetime. Hopefully we can meet in Jannah together. May your grave be spacious and may you rest in peace until the Day of Resurrection! Inna lillaahe wa inna ilayhe raajioon!"

