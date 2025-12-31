Nigerian TikTok star Peller surprised fans after sharing a selfie that revealed a cracked heart tattoo following his highly publicised break-up with fellow creator Jarvis

The tattoo surfaced weeks after Jarvis confirmed the end of their relationship during a live session where she addressed their issues and appealed to fans to stop mocking Peller

Social media users reacted strongly to the image with messages ranging from encouragement to criticism as the influencer continues to navigate public scrutiny after the break-up

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, unveiled a cracked heart tattoo on his chest, marking his emotional response to his recent break-up with fellow creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis.

Peller shared the gym selfie on his Instagram story on December 31, 2025, and it quickly circulated across social media platforms.

Peller reveals a cracked heart tattoo, symbolising his emotional response to break-up with fellow creator Jarvis. Photo credit: peller089/realjadrolita

The image showed the cracked heart symbol etched on his chest while he flexed his muscles.

The tattoo serves as a public declaration of his heartbreak and signals his focus on self-improvement. Peller appeared to be channelling his energy into physical fitness following the emotional toll of the split.

The TikTok star and Jarvis rose to fame through collaborative content that combined humour, AI skits, and viral challenges. Their partnership evolved into a public romance, with fans calling them a power couple in Nigeria's TikTok streaming world.

Jarvis confirmed their break-up on December 16 during a live session with fans. "It's over for now," she stated clearly.

Nigerian TikTok star Peller's heart tattoo sparks mixed reactions after break-up. Photo credit: peller089

She urged fans to support Peller rather than mock him following his distressing livestream car accident earlier that month. The crash left Peller hospitalised and was linked to the emotional strain of their deteriorating relationship.

The split has exposed the pressures of influencer life, where personal highs and lows become a public spectacle. Both creators are now channelling energy into solo pursuits.

Jarvis has returned to her AI content and personal growth, while Peller is rebuilding physically and emotionally.

Check out Peller's heartbreak tattoo below:

Fans react to Peller's tattoo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@tonnyhandsome_01 said:

"I like this for him 👏 Level up 💵💸 Learn how to communicate Build muscles And watch Jarvis beg him"

@abcasmir commented:

"Tor 😂, na so me sef do that year and didn't look back since then, welcome to the good life brother, Lift heavy, guide your heart and stay focused!"

@billionairemcray wrote:

"Until u play Chris Brown ft Jordan Spark 'No air' on repeat, u don't knw what Heartbreak 💔 is all about😂😂😂"

@hintrovertt reacted:

"Should we tell him cater efe has took over his streamimg position Cater is now the 001 of this streaming shi Before e go lace him boot on cater efe e go tee"

@dan_evaa opined:

"Lol niqgas would get heartbroken and their next stop is the gym. Good for him, he learnt the hard way, hope he stays consistent."

@maxitaker said:

"Permit me to call him a f**l giving so much attention to the woman who broke his heart making her feel as much so important he should remember he's the price but sadly he doesn't know his worth who agrees with me"

