Kiribati led the world into 2026, with Kiritimati atoll becoming the first place to welcome the New Year

New Zealand, Australia, and several Asian countries followed, marking the transition with fireworks, cultural rituals, and public gatherings

India and Pakistan completed the list of the first ten countries to officially enter 2026 due to global time differences

The arrival of 2026 will not happen at the same moment around the world. While some countries are still counting down the final hours of 2025, others will already be welcoming the new year due to differences in time zones.

This staggered transition means that celebrations begin in the Pacific and move westward across Asia before reaching the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Fireworks light up the sky in Kiritimati, Kiribati, at midnight local time.

Source: Getty Images

Asia pacific nations enter 2026 first

As cities prepare fireworks, public gatherings and cultural events, attention often turns to which nations cross into the new year first. Based on global time zones, several countries will enter 2026 well ahead of others, marking the start of worldwide celebrations.

Below are the first ten countries to officially enter 2026.

1. Kiribati Kiribati will be the first country to welcome 2026. The eastern atoll of Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, operates on the world’s most advanced time zone. Communities there traditionally mark the occasion with church services, cultural performances and small local gatherings, according to BBC.

2. New Zealand New Zealand will follow soon after Kiribati. Major cities such as Auckland and Wellington usually host fireworks, outdoor concerts and family friendly events as summer celebrations begin early in the evening.

3. Australia Australia will step into the new year next. Sydney’s harbour fireworks remain a global attraction, while other cities across the country organise public celebrations and private gatherings.

4. Japan Japan will welcome 2026 with a mix of modern and traditional practices. Shrine visits, bell ringing ceremonies and family observances form the centre of celebrations nationwide.

Seven-foot-tall numerals for "2026" are displayed during an illumination ceremony on December 26, 2025 at One Times Square in New York City. Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

5. South Korea South Korea will enter the new year at the same time as Japan. Public countdowns, cultural performances and the ringing of the Bosingak Bell in Seoul mark the moment.

6. China China will follow shortly after. Although Western New Year events are observed, the Lunar New Year remains the country’s most significant celebration.

7. Philippines The Philippines will cross into 2026 with loud and colourful festivities. Fireworks, family feasts and long-standing customs believed to bring good luck define the occasion.

8. Thailand Thailand will welcome the new year with large parties in Bangkok and coastal areas. Fireworks and beach celebrations are common across tourist centres.

9. India India will enter 2026 later due to its half hour time difference. Cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru often host concerts, countdowns and private events.

10. Pakistan Pakistan completes the list of the first ten countries to welcome 2026. Fireworks, public gatherings and prayers are held in cities including Karachi and Lahore.

