Rain Brown’s biography: age, siblings, Alaskan Bush People, is she gay?

People who have watched the reality TV show Alaskan Bush People may remember the teenager with a bright smile, who was a part of the cast. Rain Brown is a gorgeous and talented actress who likes to be in the spotlight. Continue reading to learn the most exciting facts about this young lady.

On the reality TV show Alaskan Bush People, Rain Brown is known as the youngest member of her family. The series depicts the Browns trying to survive in the wilderness.

Rain Brown profile summary

Full name: Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 23 November, 2002

Age: 18 years (as of June 2021)

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: Hoonah, Alaska, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Religion: Christianity

Sexuality: Straight

Relationship status: Single

Hair colour: Light brown

Eye colour: Grey

Occupation: Reality TV actress

Parents: Ami and Billy Brown

Siblings: 6

Instagram: @heroofkirrkwell

What is Alaskan Bush People's Rain famous for?

Rain Brown is a reality television star who came into limelight in the recent decade. She is famous due to her significant role in the reality television show Alaskan Bush People.

Her parents are named Ami and Billy, and she has six older siblings. Rain Brown's siblings are nicknamed Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, and Snowbird.

In the television series, she was mostly interested in music and fashion.

What is Rain Brown's full name?

Her real name is Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown. However, most people refer to her as Rain or Rainy Brown.

Rain Brown's age

When the reality TV show first aired in 2014, the girl was still very young. This led to many fans wanting to know her exact age.

She was born on November 3, 2002. Therefore, as of June 2021, her age is 18 years.

Rain Brown's net worth

Since she has been a cast member in all the seasons of Alaskan Bush People, her net worth is a subject of attention.

It is estimated by The Travel that her net worth is $200,000. This website also states that she has the highest net worth out of her family.

Is Rain Brown gay?

There has been a lot of speculation around Rainy's sexuality, prompted by the bold tomboy style and her being an open LGBTQ+ ally. Additionally, she calls her fans "rainbows", which is commonly considered to be a symbol of the community. These things sparked Rain Brown gay rumors.

However, the young lady addressed the rumors as she responded to a fan on Instagram. She stated that she was straight, and this nickname for her fans was prompted by her name. According to her, her short hairstyle also does not define her orientation - this is the style that she feels comfortable with.

Even though she is straight, she is very supportive of the LGBTQ+ community and has friends who are a part of it.

Rain is very open with her fans on social media, especially about her mental health struggles that she is dealing with on a regular basis.

Is Rain Brown married?

Once, the girl posted a picture with a new puppy on social media, where fans quickly noticed a ring on her finger. This led them to believe that the young woman got married, which was unexpected, because she never mentioned dating anyone.

Nonetheless, Rain dispelled these rumours, saying that the ring she was wearing was not a wedding ring. So far, she has no plans of getting married.

Where is Rain Brown now?

Rainy is taking a break from filming, and coming to terms with an unexpected death of her father Billy, which occurred in February 2021.

The Brown patriarch died of a seizure, and his children, including Rain, posted touching tributes to him on social media. The youngest daughter called him her hero and the closest thing to an angel she has ever known.

Rain Brown's house

The Alaskan Bush family hasn't lived in Alaska for quite a while at this point. In 2017, they moved to Beverly Hills, while Amy Brown was battling cancer. During that time, they stayed at a rented mansion that reportedly cost $2.7 million.

After that, the Browns moved to the mountains of Washington State, but the wildfires of 2020 forced them out of their home.

Now, it is unclear where Rain and her family live. There have been rumours that they stay at hotels and rented houses in between filming. That said, there has been no official response from the Browns on this matter.

Since the loss of her father, Rain Brown has not been very active on her social media. It is hard to say what she is up to now, but the world will undoubtedly be seeing more of her.

