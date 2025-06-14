Top Nigerian singer Davido is making headlines over his latest piece of jewelry, said to be the biggest pendant in the world

The 30BG boss splurged a lot of money on the piece of jewellery shortly after he was called out by online critic, VeryDarkMan

After the video of Davido’s world’s biggest pendant was posted online, VDM was dragged into the discussion by netizens

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has drawn attention after buying the world’s biggest pendant.

On June 13, 2025, the 30BG boss’ jeweller, Benny Da Jeweller, took to Instagram to announce that he had made the world’s biggest pendant for Davido.

It is no news that the music star is a lover of expensive and luxury items, including jewellery. Just recently, Davido had diamonds fixed on his teeth and never failed to show them off at the slightest opportunity.

Benny Da Jeweler posted a video where he showcased Davido’s latest diamond-stoned pendant done in the shape of 5 in honour of the music star’s recently released album and upcoming 5IVE tour.

The jeweller gave more details about the accessory, stating that he was not given a budget to create the piece. In his words:

“WORLD’S 🌎 BIGGEST PENDANT MADE FOR @davido with a fancy shape 1 of 1 Cuban 750k usd! For the set no budget ask @davido 5 pendant just for the tour coming up.”

See the video below:

News of Davido spending thousands of dollars on his 5IVE pendant came only days after he was dragged online by social media critic, Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

VDM had called out Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid for spending money on luxury cars instead of impacting society. The critic’s rant came shortly after OBO acquired a Cybertruck and a 2026 Maybach.

Reactions as Davido buys world’s biggest pendant

The news of Davido’s pendant drew the attention of many netizens and they reacted to it. A number of them dragged VDM into the discussion and they taunted the online critic. A few others also celebrated the music star’s acquisition:

Olobadagzy said:

“He never touch inheritance money ooo😂 30BG Too Sweet.”

Iamtrinityguy said:

“Chocho no working but Davido is showing working,richest among them,baddest for life ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌.”

Oluwa_jay10 said:

“The father that fathered their father 🔥🙌.”

Destineeanthony said:

“New album new chain 🐐.”

Imkizzykris wrote:

“Daddy your neck is always frozen 🥶.”

Deekay_dmw said:

“Chokeeeeeth 🥶”

Gocrazy.wby said:

“Him all along 👑 👑 🤴 ❤️🧊 🥶.”

Djbiosky said:

“Very dark man head go need coolant like this 😂.”

Kemisolapretty_ said:

“My idol Goan make them cry again 😂🔥.”

Empresskorah wrote:

“Benny x Davido always go crazy everytime! Best jeweler around the world right now! 🔥🔥.”

Specialspesh said:

“Davidoooooo!!!!!😂😂😂 na u go kill us!!”

Thedavayking said:

“Leave Cho Cho Cho for VDM 🙌🏽.”

Kjlyrics said:

“Davido Get money ooo.”

Gifted_blessed_ said:

“Davido no just let Burna Boy shine at all.”

Bigg_brownn001 said:

“@verydarkblackman come and analyze this one too ooo, Cho Cho Cho lord 😂.”

Ricchmond001 said:

“@davido Badest please 🙏🏻 stop 🛑 linking up with this dude called vdm that nigaa be very manipulative and pushing your fans to häte you broski.”

VDM hits back at Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman reacted to the video shared by Davido after he dragged him for buying cars.

Davido responded by flaunting all the cars in his garage and taking a swipe at the activist.

Reacting to Davido’s post, VDM dragged his friend, asking, "Who is Davido?" He added that he cannot massage anyone's ego.

