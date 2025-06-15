Davido announced he won’t perform at his highly anticipated July 3 show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London

The singer blamed planning failures by organisers, The Necto Future Group, and Iconic Presents

His withdrawal stirred mixed reactions online, with some praising his transparency and others comparing him to fellow superstar Wizkid

Award-winning Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has sparked major buzz online.

He announced the cancellation of his Timeless concert scheduled for July 3 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The singer made the shocking revelation via his Instagram story on Saturday, June 14, blaming the decision on “major misalignments” between his team and the show organisers, The Necto Future Group and Iconic Presents.

Davido wrote:

“Despite strong fan support and impressive ticket sales, there have been major misalignments regarding the event’s execution. Unfortunately, these issues remain unresolved.”

While some critics speculated poor ticket sales may have played a part, Davido shut down such claims, stressing that his decision was not about money or turnout, but about integrity and respect for his fans.

He added:

“My team and I have worked tirelessly in preparation, and I am incredibly grateful to the thousands of fans who purchased tickets in anticipation.This decision is a matter of principle and respect for my craft, my fans, and the culture I represent.”

The concert was initially set to make history, with Davido poised to become the first African artist to headline a solo show at the 62,850-capacity stadium.

In the same post, Davido confirmed that the Timeless World Tour will continue as planned in other countries.

“5ive is still alive! See you guys in Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Canada, and the US. Africa must be respected,” he added.

Davido announced he won't perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Source: Instagram

See the singer's post here:

Netizens React to Davido’s Cancellation

The announcement has generated heated reactions online, with fans and critics exchanging hot takes:

@NuJhayhne said:

“E better make you cancel show than make dem remove you after you don do banner.”

@emanuelpeters16 mocked:

“This one got bounced while Wiz sold out same 62k stadium solo. Life no balance…lol.”

@femcolee defended Davido:

“See how he respect us as fans to explain everything, unlike that dw*rf that cancels shows without a word.”

@ahiwe_ik added:

“They can’t cheat him out of what he believes. Davido will always be that cultural icon.”

Davido blamed planning failures by organisers for pulling out.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng