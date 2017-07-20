How many plots make an acre in Nigeria? Land sizes explained

Know how many plots make an acre in Nigeria before buying, selling, or using your land. You might pay more for a small piece or sell a big portion for less if you do not know how to measure land. Learn more about land measurements in Nigeria from this article.

A green field. Photo: unsplash.com, @Benjamin Davies (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The globally accepted land measurement units are square feet (sq ft), square yard, Square meter (sq m), acre, and hectare. The land measurement system is historical. People have been using them for ages for commerce and scientific purposes. Additionally, there is a wide range of land measurement equipment for varied uses.

How many plots make an acre in Nigeria

Some countries use metric measurements for land (square centimetre, square meter, and hectare (10,000 square meters)), while others use the imperial system. The imperial system divides an acre into roods and perches. The acre is 1 furlong (40 poles = 660 feet) in length and 4 poles (66 feet) in breadth.

Land division measurement units in Nigeria

Knowing how many plots are in an acre or hectare helps you use your land efficiently. For instance, you can determine what size is enough when building a home, residential property, farming, sharing as an inheritance, and more, if you know how big or small your land is. Here are standard measurements for land in this country.

A plot - 50 x 100ft / 15.2 x 30.5m / 463.6sqm.

50 x 100ft / 15.2 x 30.5m / 463.6sqm. An acre - 4,046sqm / 43,560sq ft.

4,046sqm / 43,560sq ft. An hectare (ha) - 100m x 100m / 328ft x 328ft / 10,000sqm.

Nigeria defines a plot as a marked piece of land for building or farming purposes. Although the size of a plot varies for different reasons, be assured that an appropriate one accommodates a standard house with a small compound.

A brown field. Photo: unsplash.com, @Federico Respini

Source: UGC

Land sellers use an acre as a standard unit of measurement, and it is almost equivalent to the size of a standard football field. There is so much one can do with an acre in Nigeria to generate income. Most big real estate developers in Nigeria maximize profits by buying large hectares of land and selling them as plots and acres.

What is the system of land measurement in Nigeria?

Nigeria uses both imperial and metric measurements. People measure land in Hectares, Acres, Meters and Feet, and the measurements are affected by human and environmental factors that lead to mass migration and artificial scarcity of lands for development, economic investment and development patterns, and more factors.

What is the size of a plot of land?

A plot is 60 x 120ft ( 18m x 36m (648sqm)) in Lagos State and 50 x100ft in other cities and parts of the country. Therefore, a standard plot in Nigeria measures 50 x 100ft.

How many acres is a plot?

An acre of land is bigger than a plot.

How many plots of land make an acre?

An acre in Nigeria consists:

6 plots each measuring 60 x 120ft / 18.3 x 36.6m / 669.8sqm

8.7 plots each measuring 50 x 100ft / 15.2 x 30.5m / 463.6sqm

4.3 plots plots each measuring 100 x 100ft / 30.5 x 30.5m / 930.25sqm

How many plots make an acre in Nigeria?

A standard acre in Lagos State has 6 plots each measuring 60 x 120ft / 18.3 x 36.6m / 669.8sqm, while one in other parts of the country has 8.7 plots each measuring 50 x 100ft / 15.2 x 30.5m / 463.6sqm or 4.3 plots plots each measuring 100 x 100ft / 30.5 x 30.5m / 930.25sqm.

A tilled land. Photo: unsplash.com, @Kai Oberhäuser

Source: UGC

What is 1/8 of an acre?

One-eighth of an acre is a 50 x 100ft / 15.2 x 30.5m / 463.6sqm rectangular plot.

10 acres of land is how many plots?

Ten acres of land in Nigeria have about 60 plots, each measuring 50 x 100ft.

How many football fields is an acre?

One football field is roughly 1 acre, even though the exact measurements of football fields vary. Since one hectare is around 2.47 acres, two football fields can fit in one hectare.

How many plots make one hectare?

If you are wondering how many plots of land make an hectare in Nigeria, it has about 15 plots, each measuring 50 x 100ft.

Now that you know how many plots make an acre in Nigeria use this information when planning how to use your land or determine the right price if you want to sell or buy a piece of land. It will also help you during land inheritance and succession issues.

