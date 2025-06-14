Viswash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the Air India crash, faces both relief and heartbreak as he mourns the loss of his younger brother, Ajay, in the disaster

The crash has deeply affected the UK community, with 51 British nationals among the victims, including a young couple celebrating their engagement and a man fulfilling his late wife’s wish

The UK Foreign Office and the Indian High Commission are offering consular support to the victims' families, facilitating visas and providing assistance during this challenging time

The tragic crash of Air India flight 171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12, has left mixed emotions within the family of Viswash Kumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the disaster.

As Ramesh's image, bruised and limping away from the wreckage of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, spread across global media, his miraculous escape from the crash was met with both relief and overwhelming grief.

A miraculous escape, but family tragedy

Viswash Kumar Ramesh, a 40-year-old British national of Indian origin, was the sole survivor of the crash that killed all 241 others on board, including 12 crew members.

Despite his escape, the sense of loss has been immeasurable for his family.

"I don’t believe how I survived. For some time, I thought I was also going to die," Ramesh recalled, speaking from his hospital bed in India.

While his survival brought some relief, Ramesh's family in Leicester, England, have been struggling with the heartbreak of losing his younger brother, Ajay, who was also on the same flight.

"We are happy Viswash has been saved, but on the other hand we are just heartbroken about Ajay," said Hiren Kantilal, Ramesh's cousin.

Ajay had been seated in seat 11J, while Ramesh was in 11A. The two brothers had been returning from a holiday in India.

The impact on the broader UK community

While Ramesh’s miraculous survival has garnered attention, the tragedy has deeply affected numerous families in the UK.

Among the victims were 51 other British nationals, including Hardik Avaiya, 27, and Vibhooti Patel, 28, both from Leicester.

The young couple had travelled to India to celebrate their engagement. Avaiya and Patel’s deaths have cast a shadow over the celebrations of their union, leaving families devastated.

Another heartbreaking story is that of Arjun Patoliya, who had travelled to India to fulfill his late wife’s dying wish to immerse her ashes in the Narmada River. Patoliya, who is survived by two young daughters, aged four and eight, was also among the victims of the crash.

Communities come together in grief

The shockwaves of the crash reached across the UK, with tributes pouring in from various communities.

In Wellingborough, Mayor Raj Mishra offered condolences for the death of Raxa Modha, 55, who was accompanying her husband, Kishor, to India. Kishor had passed away in April, and Raxa, along with her daughter-in-law and grandson, was returning to the UK.

The Muslim community in Gloucester also paid tribute to Akeel Nanabawa, who, along with his wife and four-year-old child, perished in the crash.

The widespread mourning reflects the deep connections shared by these victims with their families and communities in the UK.

UK Foreign Office provides consular support

The UK Foreign Office has confirmed that it is in contact with Ramesh and his family, offering consular support during this difficult time.

The Indian High Commission in London has also been actively involved in assisting the families of the victims, facilitating visas and providing the necessary support for those affected by the disaster.

An official from the High Commission stated,

"We are facilitating it all at the high commission."

India plane crash: Death toll rises to 265

PReviously, Legit.ng reported that a tragic Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash on Thursday, June 12, in Ahmedabad, India, initially claimed the lives of about 241 people, including passengers and locals on the ground.

However, Legit.ng gathered that as rescue teams comb through the wreckage, the official death toll has reached 265, including passengers aboard the plane and victims on the ground.

