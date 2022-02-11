Chantel Everett's biography: age, real name, siblings, net worth

Chantel Everett is a renowned American model and reality television star. She appeared in the fourth season of the reality TV series 90 Day Fiance on TLC before she and her family earned their own TLC spin-off series, The Family Chantel.

The American reality TV star and model posing for a picture. Photo: @chantel_j

Source: Instagram

Even though Chantel Everett enjoys an incredible fan base across America and beyond, most of her fans do not know much about her. Read on to discover more about her.

Profile summary

Real name: CeAir Everett

CeAir Everett Known as : Chantel Everett

: Chantel Everett Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 2 February 1991

: 2 February 1991 Age : 31 years old (as of 2022)

: 31 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence: Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5'6"

: 5'6" Height in centimetres : 168

: 168 Weight in pounds : 53

: 53 Weight in kilograms: 116

116 Body measurements in inches: 36-24-35

36-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-60-88

: 91-60-88 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father : Thomas Everett

: Thomas Everett Mother : Karen Everett

: Karen Everett Siblings: 2

2 Relationship status: Married

Married Husband: Pedro Jimeno

Pedro Jimeno Profession : Model and reality TV star

: Model and reality TV star Networth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Instagram: @chantel_j_

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Chantel Everett's bio

Everett holding a Garma Gaurd spray. Photo: @chantel_j

Source: Instagram

Everett was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. Her parents are Karen and Thomas. Her mother is also an author besides being a reality TV star.

What is Chantel Everett's real name?

Her real name is CeAir Everett.

Who are Chantel Everett's siblings?

She is not the only child in her family. She has a sister called Winter and a brother named River. They also took part in The Family Chantel and 90 Day Fiancé.

What is Chantel Everett's age?

She is 31 years old as of 2022. She was born on 2 February 1991, and her birth sign is Aquarius.

What is Chantel Everett's religion?

The American-based reality TV star has been secretive about her religion.

What does Chantel Everett do for a living?

She is a reality TV star and model. She started her acting career in 2016 when she appeared in the fourth season of the reality TV series 90 Day Fiance on TLC alongside her husband, Pedro Jimeno.

The reality TV star was recently cast in the television series, The Family Chantel. So far, she has five credits under her name. They include:

The Family Chantel (2019-2021)

(2019-2021) 90 Day Bares All (2021)

(2021) 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined (2020)

(2020) 9 0 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (2017-2019)

(2017-2019) 90 Day Fiancé (2016)

She has also garnered a significant following on Instagram, with 801k followers. She uses the platform to promote products like tea detoxes and work scrubs.

Is Chantel Everett still married?

Everett with her husband. Photo: @chantel_j

Source: Instagram

She is still married to the Dominican national, Pedro Jimeno. She first met Pedro Jimeno on a trip to the Dominican Republic. Later on, they started dating, and Everett frequently went to the Dominican to visit him.

On one of those trips, Pedro proposed to her. They tied the knot in July 2019. Since 90 Day Fiancé was aired, fans have wondered whether the couple is still together as they hardly post snapshots together on social media.

Their social media absence together has prompted some of their fans to speculate that the duo has broken up. However, they recently shared a photo together wearing their wedding rings.

Does Chantel Everett have a baby?

Despite the rumours, Everett and her husband, Pedro Jimeno, have no baby at the moment.

What is Chantel Everett's net worth?

According to Meaww, she is allegedly worth $1.5 million. Nevertheless, there is no official information on the subject.

Chantel Everett is a model and reality television star from the United States of America. Aside from that, she is also a social media star with a massive following on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Sydney Chandler's biography: age, height, birthday, boyfriend.

Legit.ng published an article about Sydney Chandler's biography. Sydney Chandler is a young American actress and model who started her acting career at the age of 19. Aside from being involved in show business, she is also widely recognized for being the daughter of Kyle Chandler, a popular American actor.

She has been cast in several movies and TV shows since she made her on-screen debut in 2016 through The Golden Rut, where she played Jade.

Source: Legit.ng