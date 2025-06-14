Samuel Chukwueze is the man of the moment after building an expensive mansion for his father

The winger is in discussions to leave AC Milan after just two seasons with the Italian Serie A club

Multiple clubs across European leagues are interested, particularly those in Spain and England

Samuel Chukwueze is attracting interest from other clubs as he is expected to leave AC Milan this summer after failing to settle at the club two years into his time there.

Chukwueze has played under three managers, Stefano Pioli, Paulo Fonseca and Sergio Conceicao, but failed to live up to expectations and has been transfer-listed this summer.

Samuel Chukwueze celebrates his goal for AC Milan against Parma. Photo by Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, his return of eight goals and six assists in 69 matches is poor for a player the club signed for €20 million and pays €115,000 per week in wages.

He has interests from clubs in the top five European leagues, including those in England and Spain, as missing out on Champions League football will hurt that club.

Legit.ng looks at the clubs interested in signing the Super Eagles winger.

Clubs interested in Chukwueze

1. Real Betis

According to Football Espana, UEFA Conference League runners-up Betis have identified the Nigerian as a replacement for Antony. The Brazilian spent the second half of last season at the club. but Manchester United’s valuation of €50 million makes him out of reach.

Betis have approached Milan, but their offer falls below the Rossoneri’s valuation of €15 million as they seek to recoup a significant part of what they paid for him two years ago.

2. Aston Villa

Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in the winger as Unai Emery looks to reunite with his former player at Villarreal, during which they won the UEFA Europa League together.

The Premier League club identifies him as a potential replacement for Leon Bailey, who is expected to leave the club, and they also failed to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Asensio, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the West Midlands.

3. Fulham

The London club are also interested in Chukwueze to strengthen Marco Silva’s attack for next season and team him up with compatriots Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi.

Samuel Chukwueze playing for Nigeria in the Unity Cup final against Jamaica. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Fulham proposed a loan deal with an option to buy worth €30 million in the January transfer window, but the Nigerian international was not convinced of the move.

4. Real Sociedad

Chukwueze had a decent outing in La Liga during his time with Villarreal, and Real Sociedad were open to giving him a return in the January transfer window on loan. It is expected that they will return for him this summer, with Milan looking to sell.

Martins sends transfer advice to Chukwueze

Legit.ng previously reported that Obafemi Martins advised Chukwueze to leave the Serie A and move to the Premier League to fully actualise his potential.

Martins, who also played in the Serie A and Premier League, believes Chukwueze’s explosiveness and dribbling ability make him suited to the English league.

