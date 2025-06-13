A video of the man who allegedly sold Burna Boy’s McLaren Senna car, which is said to be the most expensive car at the moment, has surfaced online

In the viral video, the man disclosed the price of the car before tax and customs duty as he expressed shock at a Nigerian splashing N3.5 billion on the car

The man’s expression as well as the actual price of Burna Boy’s new car has left many Nigerian netizens talking

Nigerian music star and Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu’s newly acquired McLaren Senna car has been trending, as more details surrounding the car as well as the alleged seller emerged on social media.

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy caused a buzz after he took the delivery of his McLaren Senna sports car, as videos of it trend online.

Reports online claimed that the luxury car was worth N3.5 billion as it earned the current spot for the most expensive car in the country.

Burna Boy splashing billions on a car triggered reactions, with social media critic VeryDarkMan lashing out at the City Boy crooner as well as his colleagues Davido and Wizkid for their lavish display of wealth.

Alleged seller of Burna Boy’s car speaks

In a video that has gone viral, the alleged seller of Burna Boy’s McLaren car was in shock after learning that he bought it for over $2 million

According to the man, the car was originally sold for $1 million. He added that the tax and customs duties might be the reason for the high price in Nigeria.

The man also expressed surprise that a Nigerian would spend such an amount on a car.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that comedian Deeone accused Davido of being behind the viral video of VeryDarkMan targeting Burna Boy and Wizkid.

Deeone also claimed Davido was jealous of Burna Boy as he couldn’t afford the singer’s new car.

The video of the alleged seller of Burna Boy’s McLaren Senna speaking about the price is below:

Nigerians’ comments about Burna Boy’s McLaren Senna

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read the comments below:

jerryclefadam commented:

"Rich man buy car poor man Dea argue price make I just see 1million dollars first all this one no concern me."

footycabal commented:

"DJ Burna on the wheels. See the People wey he dey rate over us, dem dey call am DJ Cuppy."

emmy_lapi said:

"E no possible to ship car more than the car price, nothing concern me with Internet success."

_salmie__ said:

Ati $1m ati $500k, which one unna fit afford among it."

code_pg wrote:

"He said “Here, it sold for almost a million less than that” that means custom and import tax made it almost a million more than the price in the US. Not that it sold for less than a million … school no be scam last last."

Burna Boy buys Ferrari Purosangue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported December 2024 saw the Afrobeats superstar add a Ferrari Purosangue to his garage.

Recall that Burna Boy's rival, Davido, and Zlatan also splashed millions on new cars this Christmas season

Videos of Burna Boy's new ride went viral online as netizens conversed about its reported amount.

Source: Legit.ng