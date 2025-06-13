Bukola Saraki expressed concern over the declining strength and effectiveness of Nigeria's National Assembly, calling it a "shadow" of what it should be

Saraki blamed the executive and judiciary for undermining the National Assembly’s autonomy and stressed the need for unity to revitalise and strengthen the institution

He emphasised the importance of parliamentary oversight and urged lawmakers to prioritise national interests, holding the executive accountable for better governance

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed grave concern over the declining strength and effectiveness of Nigeria's National Assembly, calling it "a shadow of what a virile and effective parliament should be."

Saraki emphasised the duty of the legislature to honour those who fought for Nigeria's democracy and to safeguard the institution for future generations.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has raised concerns over the performance of the current National Assembly. Photo credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Facebook

Saraki’s candid assessment of the National Assembly’s decline

Saraki in a post via X. candidly acknowledged the drift in the National Assembly, lamenting its growing inefficiency.

“Today, we seem to be drifting backwards,” Saraki stated.

He added that this concerning development cannot be ignored.

He asserted that while the legislature plays a critical role in democratic governance, it has been hindered by consistent undermining from the executive and judiciary.

“I am convinced that this is not only the fault of the legislature and its leadership. The executive and judiciary have consistently played key roles in undermining and weakening the National Assembly,” he said.

Saraki cited several ways in which the National Assembly has been affected, including interference in leadership selection, misunderstanding of its oversight role, and systemic attacks that have often undermined its autonomy.

A call for revitalisation and independence

In light of the challenges facing the National Assembly, Saraki made a strong appeal for unity and collective effort to revitalise the institution.

“We need to consciously work hard to make this institution strong and vibrant,” he urged.

He emphasised that the parliament must remain a platform for truth, even when it means disagreeing with the executive.

He called for lawmakers to prioritise the national interest over personal or partisan goals, stressing that the role of parliament is to scrutinise and hold the executive accountable in the best interest of the nation.

Saraki speaks on restoring the role of parliament in democratic governance

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki warns about the declining state of the 8th National Assembly. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

Saraki’s remarks underscore the crucial role of a functional and independent legislature in a democracy.

He reflected on the original purpose of parliament, which is to challenge and scrutinise the actions of the executive and ensure that governance remains in line with the interests of the people.

By calling for a strengthened National Assembly, Saraki has once again highlighted the need for robust parliamentary oversight to maintain the balance of power and promote good governance in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng