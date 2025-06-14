The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather alert forecasting three days of thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall across various regions of Nigeria, beginning Saturday, June 14 through Monday, June 16, 2025

NiMet warned of early morning thunderstorms and isolated rains in northern, central, and southern parts of the country

The forecast highlights Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Bauchi as areas expected to experience frequent stormy weather over the period

Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), has predicted early morning thunderstorms accompanied by rain starting from Saturday, June 14 through Monday, June 16, 2025, across Nigeria.

Three-day rain, thunderstorms from Saturday - NiMet

NiMet, in its weather outlook released on Friday, June 13, in Abuja, predicted that early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Adamawa states in the northern region.

As reported by Channels TV, thunderstorms with rain are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Borno, Kaduna, Sokoto, Gombe, and Bauchi states later in the day.

“In the North-Central region, early morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Plateau, Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, and Nasarawa States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Kogi, and Plateau states.

“In the Southern region, cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Bayelsa States,” it said.

NiMet also predicted thunderstorms with rain over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Zamfara, Gombe, Kaduna, and Bauchi States later in the day.

In the North-Central region, the agency forecasts patches of clouds with sunshine intervals, along with prospects of thunderstorms and rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, and Niger states.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Niger, Benue, and Kogi States in the afternoon or evening hours.

In the Southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected with chances of morning rains over parts of Ogun, Edo, Ondo, Delta, and Bayelsa States.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over most parts of the region.

It also stated that isolated thunderstorms with rain are expected over parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, and Rivers States later in the day.

Northern region: Morning thunderstorms on Sunday

The agency anticipated prospects of morning thunderstorms on Sunday over parts of Kaduna, Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba states in the northern region.

It was expected to bring thunderstorms with rain to parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Zamfara, Gombe, and Bauchi States later in the day.

NiMet anticipated patches of clouds with sunshine intervals, along with prospects of early morning thunderstorms, likely to affect parts of Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Niger, Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory in the North-Central region.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, and Plateau states.

“In the Southern region, morning thunderstorms are expected over parts of Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

“Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms with rains are anticipated over most parts of Imo, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Edo, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers State,” it said.

The agency envisaged morning thunderstorms over parts of Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Adamawa, and Taraba States in the Northern region on Monday.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website, www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.

It warned the public to take adequate precautions, as strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur.

NiMet issues 3-day weather alert

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NiMet forecast thunderstorms and rain across various regions of Nigeria from Wednesday, June 11, to Friday, June 13.

Northern, central, and southern states are expected to experience varying weather conditions, with heavy rainfall and strong winds posing potential hazards.

NiMet has advised residents and airline operators to take precautionary measures to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.

