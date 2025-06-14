A lady has claimed she saw the plane crash that happened in India in the spiritual realm before the tragedy took place

The lady identified on Facebook as Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she saw the event play out before her like a movie

She said she feels guilty because even though God showed her the impending tragedy, she failed to pray to prevent it

A Nigerian lady claims that before the Indian air disaster happened, she had already seen it in the spiritual realm.

The lady claimed it was God who showed it to her by dropping it in her heart and also playing it before her like a movie, whereby she saw an airplane crashing into a building.

Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she saw the disaster in the spiritual realm before it happened. Photo credit: Facebook/Peace Ogbonna Daniel and Getty Images/amoklv.

In a Facebook post, Peace Ogbonna Daniel said she asked herself what if a plane crashes into a building.

She said:

"What if a plane crashes into a building this very minute? What if it happens now? As I was lost in my thoughts, it appeared I was watching a movie, I could see a plane crashing into a building; It was so real like it was happening at that instant."

Peace said she quickly dismissed the thought, even though it appeared so real, and she watched it like a film.

"I quickly tried to distract myself from such ‘evil thought’. “God forbid!”, I said to myself. It can’t happen!"

Peace shares how she saw plane crash

Peace noted that she had failed to pray properly to cancel what she saw in the spiritual realm, noting that she thought it was just a random thought.

She said it was when the news of a plane crash in India started trending that she realised that God showed it to her and wanted her to pray and stop it.

She claims:

"I didn’t pray to cancel it oo. I didn’t pray to nullify it. I did nothing about that evil thought. I just felt it was some random thought not until yesterday when I came online to see the sad news flying here and there on the lives that were lost as a result of a plane crash that happened in India. A plane had crashed into a building!"

Pleace claimed that after the disaster happened, a spiritual voice chastised her for not praying to avert it.

Peace claims God showed her the plane crash. Photo: Facebook/Peace Ogbonna Daniel and Reuters.

Her words:

"I had forgotten I had thought about this few days ago and then the voice came again; "But I told you. I showed you; But you did nothing about it. You couldn’t even say a word of prayer to cancel it. You did nothing to annul the evil agenda of the enemy.” I showed you a plane crashing into a building but you were distracted to understand. At that instant, I became so broken, I felt even worse than I felt when I first heard about the crash. May God forgive me for failing."

Although she said she is not aware if her prayers would have done anything to avert the disaster, Peace said people should always pray when they have the urge to or when something disastrous is shown to them.

Her words:

"The question is, would my praying against any plane crashing into a building have changed anything? Well, only God knows."

Reactions to what Peace shared about Air India plane crash

Joseph Ngozi Josephine said:

"I do have this experience and I will cancel it immediately. if not, hmmm, may God help us to always know when he's speaking to us."

Kate Namondo said:

"Thank you for this reminder, lately I've been feeling very lazy to arise in prayer when I see something negative, but truly, it's my job as an intercessor to not relent."

Six dead after plane crashes in USA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother and her little child who had just undergone life-saving surgery were inside the plane that crashed in Philadelphia earlier in the year.

This is the second plane crash in a matter of days in the US after a military Black Hawk flew into a civilian aircraft in Washington DC.

Donald Trump has reacted to both tragic events that claimed many lives while investigations have been launched fully.

