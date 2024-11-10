Mia Robertson's biography: The inspiring story of Jase Robertson's daughter

Mia Robertson is a reality star and author from the United States. She is widely recognised as the youngest daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Jase and Missy Robertson. Mia also gained attention for her rare condition, cleft lip and palate, which is associated with difficulty speaking and feeding. The condition has seen her undergo 15 surgeries over the past 20 years.

Mia Robertson has been suffering from cleft lip and palate, which has required multiple surgeries throughout her life. Her family has been open about her journey and even started the Mia Moo Fund, a foundation that supports children with similar conditions.

Profile summary

Full name Mia Robertson Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 2003 Age 21 years (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Louisiana, United States of America Current residence West Monroe, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Missy Robertson Father Jase Robertson Siblings Reed, Cole Relationship status Single University Lipscomb University Profession Television personality, author

Mia Robertson's biography

The celebrity child was born in Louisiana, United States of America and resides in West Monroe, Louisiana, USA. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Mia Robertson's parents are Jase and Missy Robertson.

Her father is an American television personality, businessman, and professional duck hunter, while her mother is an author and media personality best known for her role in the famed reality series Duck Dynasty. She is the granddaughter of Phil Robertson, the founder of Duck Commander.

The reality star grew up alongside two older brothers, Reed and Cole Robertson, who are also part of the famous Robertson family A&E's hit series Duck Dynasty.

What is Mia Robertson’s age?

The American reality television personality is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on 12 September 2003, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Where did Mia Robertson go to college?

After completing her elementary, middle, and high school education in Louisiana, she enrolled at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she is currently studying biology.

What health condition does Mia Robertson have?

Mia was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, a congenital condition with an opening or split in the upper lip and the roof of the mouth (palate). This condition affects her ability to speak, eat, and breathe normally. Her parents knew she would be born with a cleft lip and palate about eight months into the pregnancy.

The condition has seen her undergo 16 surgeries throughout her 21 years of life. When she was just 17 days old, her mother took her to the International Craniofacial Institute in Dallas, Texas, where she was fitted with a palatal appliance that provided a fake roof over her mouth. She had her palate correction surgery when she was just 7 months old.

Her family has since publicly shared her journey, raising awareness for cleft conditions and supporting other families facing similar challenges through the Mia Moo Fund.

How did Mia become famous?

Mia Robertson is a reality star, author, and philanthropist. She came into the limelight due to her parents' popularity in the entertainment industry. Mia has also appeared on Duck Dynasty, an A&E reality show that aired from 2012 until 2017.

She wrote the Princess in Camo series alongside her mother, Missy. The series has four titles: Dog Show Disaster, Allie's Bayou Rescue, Finding Cabin, Six, and Running from Reality.

FAQs

Who is Mia Robertson? She is an American reality star, author, and philanthropist best known as the daughter of Jase and Missy Robertson. Where is Mia Robertson from? She was born in Louisiana, United States of America. How old is Mia Robertson? The celebrity daughter is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on 12 September 2003. Does Mia Robertson have siblings? She has two older siblings named Reed and Cole. Is Mia Robertson adopted? The reality star was not adopted. Is Mia Robertson married? As of 2024, the television personality is not married. Where is Mia Robertson today? She is a student at Lipscomb University. What is Mia Robertson's condition? She was born with a cleft lip and palate and has undergone multiple surgeries to help with speaking, eating, and breathing.

Mia Robertson is a celebrity daughter, television personality, philanthropist and author. She is best known as the youngest child and only daughter of Jase and Missy Robertson. Her parents are known as the lead cast members of the reality television show Duck Dynasty. Born with a cleft lip and palate, Mia has had 15 surgeries in total, with multiple minor surgeries.

