An Indian man who claimed to be a previous passenger of the same ill-fated Air India plane has shared what he observed

According to the young man, he was on the same flight about two hours before it took off again from Ahmedabad

In a serious of videos, he shared what he observed about the aeroplane and hoped that it would be of help for the investigation

A passenger who previously travelled on the same Air India plane that was involved in a crash has broken his silence.

The young man, who had flown on the aircraft just hours before it took off again from Ahmedabad, shared clips of the flight's interior and passengers, noting several issues with the plane's amenities.

Man who flew on ill-fated India plane speaks

The passenger, known on X as @akku92, posted a series of videos showing the aircraft's condition.

In one clip, he expressed his discomfort, stating that the air conditioning was not functioning, forcing many passengers to use magazines to fan themselves.

He also noted that the TV screens and lights were not working, which he claimed was typical of Air India's subpar service.

In his words:

"This AC is not working. Look at everyone. Many people are using magazines to fan themselves. As usual the TV screens are also not working. Nothing is working. Not even the light is working. That is why Air India is considered as one of the worst airlines in the world. See I'm sweating like hell. Nothing is working. I don't know why I booked this flight again."

His videos, which included footage of the plane's landing, were shared after the recent crash incident, with a caption appealing for investigators to contact him.

He offered to provide more details about his experience on the flight, which he claimed was plagued by technical issues.

To verify his claims, he shared his boarding pass, showing that he had travelled from Delhi to Ahmedabad on the same aircraft.

He said:

"I was in the same dammn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place. Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. People who wanted to check the credibility. Here's my boarding pass. Man, why would I firstly record video of the same plane and then post it? There's are negative people are around. Maybe the videos I captured during take off from delhi and landing in Ahmedabad could be of any help."

Reactions as former passenger speaks on Air India flight

Netizens stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Tajinder Singh said:

"I will not buy the reasoning given by Akash. Entertainment screens not functioning or seats/upholstery not in best shape has nothing to do with the safety of Plane. I am no expert but this could be case of Engine failure, over fuelling, or maintenance related misses. One should be sensitive enough during such instances, not a time to earn mileage from media."

Crypto mama said:

"Please learn oooloooo before people's life will be wasted. God please guide and protect us this is so devastating."

Adi Spea reacted:

"This reeks of problems with eh auxiliary power unit- especially when HVAC systems are malfunctioning for a closed and pressurised Duralumin tube thousands of feet in the air. How can Airindia ignore this and allow this to go on without grounding the flight? Is money that important? What is this?"

Youssef said:

"If there's one thing I've learned from running an auto repair garage: when the AC stops working in a combustion engine and you don't know why, you pull over immediately and find out what's wrong. Sure, planes aren't cars, but a broken AC can indicate a complete coolant system failure, and that’s an emergency."

R Hoye commented:

"The plane is absolutely disgusting inside and outside. AC not working, electrical issues they look like they've been neglected. I'm glad you're alright though, that's a massive relief."

See the post below:

Moment Air India crash survivor walked out of scene

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a British father was reported as the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash which sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

An emerging video captured the 'lucky' passenger walking away from the scene of the crash.

