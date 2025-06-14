President Bola Tinubu has been able to address two major challenges that arose from the political crisis rocking Rivers State

The president suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and appointed a sole administrator as a result of the political crisis in the state

Governor Fubara and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, are the two major political gladiators in the crisis rocking the state

President Bola Tinubu has been able to fix two major problems that have fueled the political crisis in Rivers since he announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and installed an interim administrator in the oil-rich state.

The crisis was primarily fueled by the rift between the suspended governor and his estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike, who was the immediate past governor of the state and now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory under the Tinubu government.

President Bola Tinubu fixes two issues from the Rivers political crisis

Source: Twitter

Fubara's refusal to represent the state's budget before the majority of the state's House of Assembly and the local government election conducted under his watch are two major issues that fueled the rift between the governor and his estranged godfather.

Tinubu sends Rivers budget to NASS

However, President Tinubu recently transmitted a budget proposal of N1.48 trillion for the Rivers state government to the National Assembly. Tinubu sent the budget for consideration and passage on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Tinubu said the budget proposal became necessary as a result of the Supreme Court judgement nullifying the 2025 budget presented by suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara. The President added that Rivers State is also currently under emergency rule.

Tinubu transmits RSIEC nominees to Senate

President Tinubu recently transmitted the names of nominees for the position of chairman and members of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

President Tinubu reportedly noted that the move was for the administration in the state to continue to function without any hindrance, as the emergency rule lasted in the state. This was confirmed by Senator Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa in his condemnation of Tinubu's June 12 speech.

Why Tinubu suspended Governor Fubara

Tinubu's action came at the climax of the political rift between Fubara and Wike over the control of the political structure in Rivers and appointments into major positions in the government.

There have been speculations that Tinubu could lift the suspension on May 29, when the president celebrated the second anniversary of his administration; however, the suspension was not lifted, and many are hoping on June 12.

Nevertheless, external forces have reportedly been mounting pressure on the president, who is not even part of the major gladiators in the matter. Among these forces was the former President Jonathan. The source added that “That is besides the concern expressed by two other former presidents.”

According to sources, Fubara's two visits to President Tinubu were secret instructions of those former presidents, noting that “by the president’s body language, the governor may be returned sooner than the six months earlier announced by the president.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan reportedly asked President Bola Tinubu to reinstate Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Twitter

