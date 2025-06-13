Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, a British national and the co-founder of Wellness Foundry, was one of the over 200 people who died in the Air India aeroplane crash

The last words of the Briton have surfaced online and triggered emotional reactions, with many mourning him and his partner, Jamie Ray Meek

In their last video before the crash, Fiongal uttered six words after his partner's cheering remarks as they looked forward to arriving in London

The last video capturing the final words of British man Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek has surfaced on social media, breaking hearts.

Fiongal had boarded the Air India AI171 aircraft from Ahmedabad, which crashed moments after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming the lives of more than 200 passengers.

Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek died in the Air India crash. Photo Credit: Midday India, Reuters

Source: Youtube

BBC reported that the aeroplane, which crashed on Thursday, was headed to London’s Gatwick Airport before it crashed into a government hospital hostel compound. The aircraft involved was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Legit.ng learnt that the crashed aeroplane was carrying 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

A British man spends his last moments with his partner before Air India crash. Photo Credit: Midday India, Reuters

Source: Youtube

Last words of British man

While waiting to board the aeroplane, Fiongal and his partner, Jamie Ray Meek, were seen smiling and joking in what would become their final video together.

“Going back happily, happily, happily calm," Fiongal said as the video concluded, unaware that those would be his final words caught on camera.

A video of Fiongal and Jamie's final moments has triggered emotional reactions online.

Watch the video below:

Briton's final words break hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions that trailed the final moments of the British man below:

@hilmynizar said:

"It's so sad to see this video! lovely video of both. My deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. May your souls rest in peace 🙏 deepest condolence from Sri Lanka."

@Forever._.curious.. said:

"There's a calm to see him, atleast he was happy before leaving life.. these teaches us life is sO unpredictable as it is. Better to remain more happier❤ than holding so called grudes.

"I still wish atleast few survivors may come out."

@aadikhan5064 said:

"As a Pakistani, my heart goes out to all those affected by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad today.

"This heartbreaking incident reminds us all that before anything else — before nationality, religion, or borders — humanity must come first.

"Lives were lost, families shattered, and pain knows no boundaries. In such moments, our shared humanity binds us more than anything else ever could.

"May the victims rest in peace, and may their families find strength and comfort during this difficult time. We stand with you in grief and solidarity."

@whatuknow_4 said:

"We are so fragile... Don't know which moment will be the last, and still fight over everything which can be snatched from us at any moment. Pray for happiness and peace for everyone."

@ibrostasuchiang9021 said:

"Sad ending for Passengers who visited India and others.

"Lastly with heavy heart just to say to those who lost their lives RIP."

@dagmaralmeida2272 said:

"They're so young ... how sad!

"RIP, all who perished today in AI 171 and on the ground."

@lindafukuyu5767 said:

"You never know .. in one second you're still talking and the next second you're dead. Life is full of Mistery!"

Air India crash survivor seen walking unaided

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the only survivor of the Air India crash was seen walking out of the accident scene.

It was reported that the survivor, later identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, was a 40-year-old resident of London.

He was captured on a trending video stumbling away from the crash site and walking with his two legs, though limping gently. The clip showed him with visible injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet.

Source: Legit.ng