The last conversation between a woman and her husband, Ketan Shah, who was returning to London before the tragic Air India crash, has been made public.

The aircraft crashed near the airport in Ahmedabad, a western city in India, on June 12, 2025.

A woman's last conversation with her husband, Ketan Shah, who died in the fatal Air India crash, has been made public.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board.

As reported by the BBC, Shah was visiting his sick father in India and planned to return to his family in London before the tragic incident.

Shah, who was 43 years old, had a village community store in Shipton Bellinger on the Hampshire and Wiltshire border.

Jigneshkumar Patel, who had been friends with Shah for 15 years, shared how the news affected him and why he was concerned about the family of the deceased.

Man’s last conversation with wife before crash

Patel shared Shah’s last conversation with his wife, Megha, before the tragic crash ended the life of his dear friend.

He said:

“Before the plane took off he called his wife to tell her he was on the flight and that's the last conversation she had with him.”

A man who went to India to visit his sick father spoke to his wife minutes before he died in the Air India crash. Photo: BBC

Patel also shared what he did when he first heard about the crash.

He said:

“In the morning we heard the news of a flight crash, and we realised he was travelling but we weren't sure he was in the flight."

After seeing Shah’s name on the passenger’s list, Patel said he reached out to the man’s wife, who confirmed that her husband was on the flight.

He said that Shah had lived in Southbourne in Dorset for more than 10 years, and had a teenage son and daughter.

Glowing tribute for father of 2

Another close friend of Shah for 12 years, Hardik Patel, praised the deceased in a glowing tribute.

He said:

"To be honest he was such a good friend, he was like family. Always listening, always understanding, he was the organiser. In the last year we had two holidays together with the families. Such a good time.

"For me I don't have the words to be honest. We have latest memory on holiday in Egypt."

Families submit DNA samples to identify victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some families broke down in uncontrollable tears as they were asked to submit DNA samples to help identify their loved ones who died in the tragic Air India crash.

One of the family members who dropped a DNA sample shared when the results would be ready for them to identify their brother.

According to the hospital, over 190 relatives have submitted their DNA samples, which were being verified so that they could be used to identify bodies at the crash site.

