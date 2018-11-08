Apology messages: 100+ romantic sorry messages for your love

Relationships have their ups and downs, and we almost always end up hurting each other, whether knowingly or not. When you are wrong, though, the best way to save your relationship is to just apologize. So here are some romantic sorry messages to write to your love to express how sorry you are.

Brown wooden blocks on a white surface. Photo: pexels.com, @Brett Jordan

Source: UGC

How do you say sorry romantically? If you have offended your love, consider buying them things they love, as well as an apology note to demonstrate your regret. You might also send a lovely apology SMS or make a call.

Always be truthful and sincere with your words when apologising. Take a look at some of the apology message to my love you can send.

Romantic sorry messages for your love

You can consider using these romantic sorry messages.

If there is one thing I am afraid of is losing you. We have come a long way together, and I am sincerely sorry for all my past mistakes. Please forgive me, my love.

My life is sincerely incomplete without you, my darling. I apologize for the fight and misunderstanding, and I promise to remain faithful to you till the end.

I miss all the best moments when we used to laugh and watch movies together. Come back home, for my heart is empty without you. I am sorry for the wrongdoings I made.

I got it wrong this time. I never meant it to be so. Dear, pardon my mistakes. Forgive my errors. I can not continue this way.

You are the most beautiful thing to happen to me in my entire life. I'm sorry for causing you so much pain. Find a place in your heart to forgive me.

I've been cruel to you and have caused you so much pain. Accept my sincere apologies.

I admit I have hurt you so bad, but I can't bear the pain of staying away from you. Let's make things better.

I never meant to make you cry; please forgive me, my angel. I have learnt my lessons, and the mistake will not occur again.

I lost my joy and smile because I made you cry. Today I feel very lonely. I apologize for all my mistakes and wish you back in my life. Forgive me.

I know you do not believe me anymore. But believe me, my intention was not to hurt you. It is just an accident. Forgive me. I promise to give you lots of joy to make up for all the hurt I've caused you.

I should not have gone away, especially after all that has been going on. I am sorry, and I promise not to be so inconsiderate ever again. Please forgive me.

Please do not mind the displeasing situation. I am sorry about that, my dear. Please consider it an accident.

Dear love, I lied to you because I do not want to lose you. I promise it will not happen again. Please give me one more chance. I love you so much.

I made that stupid mistake, for I am just a human being. Sincerely I hope you forgive me, for I am very much aware of the super beautiful girl in you.

Honey, please accept my heartfelt apologies. To me, you are everything. I can't picture life without you by my side. Please accept my apologies and return to my life.

There is no word to justify how I flare up, and I need you to know that I am truly apologetic.

I know why you have been ignoring me so much. I want to say that I feel guilty for all the pain I gave you. Forgive me and give me a chance to get everything back to normal.

I feel stressed without you, but I am at my best whenever I am with you. We may have our differences, but you will always remain my everything. Come back to me, my love. I need you.

There is nothing I can do to make amends for everything I have done wrong. I just wanted to let you know how much you mean to me and how sorry I am for my harsh behaviour. Please accept my apologies, my sweetheart.

I care about you and wish to treat you well. Please give me one last chance to make things right. I will do anything you want, my love, as long as you are happy.

I am sorry for pushing you away and making you feel terrible things you have never felt before.

Sorry for hurting you message. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Romantic apology message to girlfriend

Take the initiative and ask your girlfriend to forgive you first to show her that you are a responsible man. Here are some apologies to girlfriend messages you can send her.

I can't believe I was such an idiot for treating you the way I did. You were the most wonderful thing that has ever happened to me. Please accept my apologies.

I am still the same person you love very much. I have not changed in any way. It is just a mistake that happened without my intention. I love you, sweetheart. I am sorry.

Love is a beautiful thing. You and I were made for each other. Please don't allow our small differences to break us apart. Come back and let us rebuild our union again. I still love you so much.

I apologize for allowing my petty pride to stand in the way of our relationship. I don't want to make you miserable in any way.

My soul is dry and aches for you. I pray for the blessings of your love to rain down on me again. I didn't mean to take you for granted.

I have suffered a lot with your indifference to the point of being sure that if you forgive me, I will not do something like that again. You are the person I love and you mean the world to me.

My eyes well up with tears as I watch the rain fall. I recall the times we spent together. I remember our love as the rain soaks into my flesh, and I realize how stupid I am for hurting you.

I miss the smile of the best person in the world. My world is dull and dark because I made my darling so upset. I am sorry, sweetheart. Please give me your best smile now!

I'm writing to seek your forgiveness in order to put things right. I'd like to rekindle our relationship. Give me one more chance to demonstrate how important you are in my life.

Give me a second opportunity, and I'll make things right. In this world, you are my sole love.

A lovely apology message to your girlfriend. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Heart touching apology messages to your wife

If you are an intelligent husband, you can acknowledge your fault by writing a sorry SMS to your wife.

I wish I could show you the shame that gnaws at my soul. Please accept my apologies, my darling wife. I swear I will be the husband you have always wanted.

Please forgive me, my wife. Please come back and let us build a beautiful home together. You are the woman I desire, and I cannot imagine staying a single moment without you.

Every moment we have shared has always been magical and memorable, and I am sorry for messing things up. I promise you the best and never to hurt you again.

My love, if I ever dream of the perfect woman, she would not be anywhere close to you because you are beyond perfect. If I wronged you last night, please forgive me.

My love, I might not be the best prince charming on this planet, but one thing is for sure. I love you more than any man in the world ever will. Please find space in your heart to forgive me.

You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. You have borne me adorable kids that I am proud of. I may have been a careless father, but I adore my family a lot. Always know that I love you and did not mean to hurt you.

When I lost you, I realized that only with you, I feel alive. Forgive me for the pain I have caused you.

This is something I never expected to happen. I didn't think such a blunder would harm our relationship. I lied to you, and I know you're upset with me. Please, my darling, know that I will do everything in my power to make amends for my mistake. I apologize for the inconvenience.

If I could take back the things I said to you, I would. You are my whole heart. Come back home, my wife.

I never knew letting you go would sicken me this much. My heart feels empty. I am always stressed all the time. I cannot stand your absence anymore. I am begging for forgiveness. Please return to me.

I know you're upset, but I want you to remember the wonderful memories that led us to believe we were meant to be together. Please accept my apologies, my wife.

I won't let my attitude destroy our relationship. Forgive me, my loving wife.

A sincere apology to your wife. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sorry for hurting you messages to your boyfriend

Your boyfriend does not have to be the first to apologize all the time. Try to calm down and surprise him by writing a forgiveness message, and you will surely reconcile.

I feel so terrible about the pain I have caused you to feel. Please forgive me, and allow me the opportunity to help heal your wounded heart.

Honey, you know you are the only man that I love. It breaks my heart when we do not speak. I want to cry, but I have no tears left. Please say something; it hurts being this way. Forgive me, my love.

Sweetheart, my tears beg for your forgiveness. My soul is asking for a place in your heart again. I can not live without love. You are my treasure.

When I thought I could not love you more than I do, you always gave me another reason that makes me want to spend the rest of my life with you. I know I was wrong. I hope you can forgive me.

I feel horrible for hurting you. Forgive me, my love. I will try my best not to do it again.

I made the biggest mistake of my life and betrayed your trust. I have realized that having you in my life is the source of happiness that I should have never taken for granted. I am sorry.

I know we haven't spoken since our last disagreement, but I want to reassure you that I am still your girlfriend and will always be there for you.

I am sorry for crossing the lines we set, and I promise to never do that again.

There are moments when I have a lot on my mind. When are you going to return? I miss you terribly and apologize profusely for my unacceptable behaviour.

Without you by my side, my heart feels helpless. I have done you wrong, and there's nothing I can do about it; all I ask is that you give me another chance in your life.

Since you broke up with me, I have been in deep thoughts and crying myself to sleep. I cannot do this anymore; please forgive me, my love.

I have offended you. Please pardon my sins. A day without you is like wandering in the wilderness. Your love means a lot to me.

I am haunted day and night by thoughts of the pain my words and actions have caused you. The thought of you crying makes me feel so horrible. Please forgive me!

I make mistakes that are very damaging to the people I care about. This is one of them, and I can't express my regret enough. Please accept my apologies.

As I watch you walk away, I am praying that you will find the way to forgive me and the path that leads you back to me. I miss you, and I need you in my life, baby.

I made a big mistake, and now I regret it. Please, my dear, forgive me this time. I am sincerely apologetic for being so rude to you.

I miss you a lot, and every time I see you and find a grudge in your eyes, my heart breaks into pieces. Tell me what I have to do so you can forgive me.

I feel boundless love for you; I am very sorry that sometimes I do not respect your boundaries. I will not do that again.

An apology message. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How to apologize to someone you hurt deeply

Here are several ways on how to apologize to someone you hurt deeply. To be romantic, you have to explain your feelings, be completely sincere and write about something beautiful. Check out some forgive me text messages you can use.

I am sorry for what I did. But, if waiting forever is what it will take me to have you, then I am willing to wait.

Just as I struggled to conquer your heart, now I will strive to earn your forgiveness. I love you, and I need you by my side forever!

A small mistake of mine has ruined our relationship and has made us feel sad. Now, please forgive me and help me get everything back to normal. Sorry, my sweetheart.

I apologize for the inconvenience I have caused you. The last thing I want to do is lose you. You're the only person I care about.

My heart is falling apart without your love, and I think I deserve it for the damage I did to you, but I offer you a thousand apologies. I want to earn your forgiveness!

My love allow the forgiveness deep inside your lovely heart to replace the bitterness in you. I am sorry my love.

I am sorry for making you feel like you are not good enough. Indeed you are. You have the best personality and a kind heart and I love you for that. Accept my honest apology. I love you.

If I could turn back time, I would never cause you the pain I did. You might not believe me but the truth is that I am really sorry for all of my words and actions.

When I look at you I not only see an angel but I also see a kind and loving person who has supported me through my tough times. You are one of a kind. I may not repay you back but all am asking is for your forgiveness, my love.

Sometimes we hurt the people we love the most unknowingly. I feel like I have disappointed you so much. I miss that glow you used to have. I miss your smile. I miss every moment we enjoyed together. Please forget all the bad things I have done and give me another chance to love you more.

I will wait for your forgiveness till death if you don’t forgive me now.

A forgiveness text message. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beautiful I'm sorry quotes for your love

Here are the best quotes about apologies and saying.

Sorry doesn't prove anything unless you mean it. - Ashley Sexton

Mistakes are always forgivable if one has the courage to admit them. - Bruce Lee

When a person tells you that you hurt them, you don't get to decide that you didn't. - Louis C.K.

Hello from the outside, at least I can say that I've tried to tell you I'm sorry for breaking your heart. - Adele

Never apologize for showing your feelings. When you do, you are apologizing for the truth. - Jose N. Harris

I believe that when you're wrong, own it and apologize, and so I do and put it on the equivalent of my front page. - Peter Coyote

I'm not very good at saying sorry, but I apologize. - Chris Kurtz

Flowers say you're sorry. A date says you've learnt your lesson. A diamond says both the above. All three, and you're making her suspicious. - Saleem Sharma

I am sorry for what has happened, and I know that I need some help. - Susan Smith

Apologies aren't meant to change the past; they are meant to change the future. - Kevin Hancock

The most important trip you may take in life is meeting people halfway. - Henry Boye

A sincere and warmly expressed apology can produce the same effects as m0rphine on a suffering soul. - Richelle E. Goodrich

I want to say to each of you, simply and directly, I am deeply sorry for my irresponsible and selfish behaviour I engaged in. - Tiger Woods

An apology is a lovely perfume; it can transform the clumsiest moment into a gracious gift. - Margaret Lee Runbeck

I love you, and I always will, and I am sorry. What a useless word. - Ernest Hemingway

Never make a defence or an apology until you are accused. - King Charles I

Remember, we all stumble, every one of us. That's why it's a comfort to go hand in hand. - Emily Kimbrough

An apology might help, but you can change your life without one. - Robin Quivers

The art of a sincere and heartfelt apology is one of the greatest skills you will ever learn. - Jeanette LeBlanc

An apology quote. Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Best apology message ever

Below are some romantic apologies you can use.

I'm devastated, and I can't believe I lied to you. I'm sure I'll never be able to make up for it. But at the very least, please accept my apologies.

I'm sorry for lying to you, and I've permitted you to be as upset as you want, but please do it soon because I have some great news for you.

Sorry! I feel guilty that I behaved like a fool. I have hurt you more than I have loved you. But you have forgotten everything and loved me. I love you, honey. Please forgive me.

I lost my joy and smile because I made you cry. Today I feel very lonely. So I apologize for all my mistakes and wish you back in my life. Forgive me.

I am sorry if I hurt you, but I want you to know that I love you. I really do.

I still cannot bring myself to understand what was going through my mind the moment I lied to you. I will never do it again.

I am not in a position to write you the most attractive words the world of love holds. I plead with you to accept my sincere words of apology from the heart.

Without you, I'm lost, and you mean the world to me. I apologize profusely for causing you pain.

Honey, I am so sorry for my awful behaviour! I will not act that way again.

Of all the things in the world you know I will always choose you. I am sorry that there are times that I take you for granted.

You wouldn't be reading this message right now if I had a time machine because I would have gone back in time and undone the harm I did you. I deeply regret my behaviour and apologize profusely.

Everything around me reminds me of you. When I close my eyes all I see is your face. You don't deserve all that happened but man is to error. Allow me to say I am sorry.

You truly are the best thing you have happened in my life. I know that you do not deserve an idiot like me, yet, I want to become selfish and ask you to forgive me and take me back. I love you.

Building up a broken relationship again is not easy, but do not give up. Instead, write a letter or SMS or try to speak personally to your beloved. Open your heart to them, showing sincere regret. We hope that these romantic sorry messages mentioned in our article will help you to reconcile.

READ ALSO: Deep love messages for her: Emotional text messages to girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published an article on some of the deep love messages you can text your girlfriend. Girls are often more in touch with their romantic side than guys; love messages are probably the simplest yet the most powerful ways to show affection to her.

There are various reasons you could be sending your girl love messages. The most common are distance, apology, missing her, and letting her know how much she means to you.

Source: Legit